TigerConnect Welcomes Healthcare Leader Trevor Fetter to its Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect, healthcare's most advanced and widely adopted care team collaboration solution, has appointed healthcare leader Trevor Fetter to its board of directors. Fetter brings more than 25 years of deep healthcare industry experience – including fourteen years as CEO of one of the nation's largest healthcare providers, Tenet Healthcare Corp., and as the founder and CEO of Broadlane, Inc., – to help the company capture the full potential of the market's accelerated growth.

Fetter's appointment comes on the heels of TigerConnect expanding its solution portfolio to further support the nation's largest and most complex healthcare providers. The new services include patient engagement and telehealth, on call-scheduling and robust middleware integrations for alerts and event management and beyond.

"Trevor holds deep insight into the critical needs and requirements of today's healthcare systems," said Brad Brooks, CEO and co-founder of TigerConnect. "Trevor also has a world-class understanding of board governance. His valuable perspective will help us continue to innovate our products, better serve our healthcare clients, and manage our next phase of growth."

Fetter has launched initiatives to create growth engines in new business lines of outpatient services and value-based care throughout his career. It is precisely that type of foresight and business acumen that he will bring to TigerConnect.

"TigerConnect is on the verge of transformative expansion. I look forward to working with the company's board and management to help shape its strategic vision, as well as its success," said Fetter. "As the industry undergoes a dramatic evolution in technology to enable better care, TigerConnect is poised to lead that change with healthcare's most advanced communication and collaboration solution."

Fetter, a member of the faculty of Harvard Business School, is an experienced corporate director, serving on several private and public company boards.

