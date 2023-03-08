TigerEye Pledges 1%

TigerEye commits to giving back 1% of equity and employee time to charitable causes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerEye , a modern sales software company, today announced that it has joined Pledge 1% , a global movement to inspire, educate and empower companies to effectively leverage their assets for positive social impact. By pledging 1% of its equity and 1% of its workforce's time, TigerEye is dedicated to supporting the community and establishing a meaningful amount of funding to drive long-term social impact. This funding will increase as the company grows.

TigerEye

"We founded TigerEye with a focus on creating value for each other, our customers and the world," said Tracy Young, co-founder and CEO of TigerEye. "Pledge 1% aligns with the positive impact we're delivering not just for our customers, but also for the communities we serve."

"Today, we celebrate Tracy and the TigerEye team for their leadership in committing 1% of company equity and employee time to future impact," said Amy Lesnick, Chief Executive and President of Pledge 1%. "It can be especially challenging during uncertain times to leverage assets for social good, but TigerEye's commitment serves as a reminder that every company has the ability to give back, whether it's through equity, time, product, or profit. Tracy and her team are paving the way for every organization to make this practice a part of their DNA. We are also humbled by the fact that they add to the number of Y Combinator companies that have taken the pledge, and we welcome them to the Pledge 1% community."

TigerEye joins an impressive network of over 17,000 entrepreneurs and companies in 100 countries across the globe that have joined Pledge 1% to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. Today, Tracy Young will be featured on the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square as part of Pledge 1%'s International Women's Day efforts to amplify female leaders who have taken the pledge for their company and set aside equity for future impact.

About TigerEye

TigerEye is building modern enterprise software for sales leaders. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first, values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

Please click to join TigerEye's waitlist and follow us on Twitter @ TigerEyeLabs .

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 17,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit pledge1percent.org.

Press Contact

Kristina Milian

[email protected]

SOURCE TigerEye