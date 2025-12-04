Tigerlily Foundation Launches the "Bliss Collective: Brunch & Sip" Series to Empower, Educate, and Uplift Women Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tigerlily Foundation (Tigerlily) proudly announces the launch of the Bliss Collective: Brunch & Sip, a new national event series designed to empower women, build community, and amplify awareness of health equity and clinical trial participation through culturally relevant lifestyle experiences. This powerful initiative is being launched in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The Bliss Collective series will kick off with its first event in New York City on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Sarabeth's Park Avenue South. Additional brunch events will follow in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami through September 2026, extending the reach and impact of this unique community-centered movement.

A Brunch Experience with Purpose

More than just a social gathering, the Bliss Collective is an empowering lifestyle activation rooted in women's wellness, mental health, and self-care. The event creates a safe and celebratory space for women to pause, reset, and engage in meaningful conversations around empowerment, health and wellness, advocacy, clinical trials, breast health, and access to equitable care.

We are honored to have Actress, Host, and Body Positive Advocate RaVal Davis joining us as the Mistress of Ceremonies, bringing her signature warmth, joy, and empowering presence to guide the event.

Guests will enjoy a chic and restorative brunch experience infused with uplifting conversations, wellness moments, and sisterhood. Through storytelling, expert insights, and connection, attendees will be inspired to live their best lives and become their own best advocates.

Learn more about Tigerlily's Bliss Collective Events: https://tigerlilyfoundation.org/event/bliss-new-york/

"We're thrilled to launch The Bliss Collective: Brunch & Sip in New York City—an experience created to honor women's resilience, ignite joyful connection, and center well-being," said Maimah Karmo, CEO and President of the Tigerlily Foundation. "This series is about giving women the space to pause, breathe, and empower themselves with knowledge, community, and self-care. By coming together in culturally meaningful ways, we are advancing representation in clinical trials, strengthening health literacy, and ensuring that every woman feels seen, supported, and inspired to live her most blissful, powerful life."

Empowering Women Across the Nation

As part of Tigerlily's continued commitment to ending disparities in healthcare for women of color and medically underserved populations, the Bliss Collective seeks to drive awareness and increase participation in clinical trials, especially among communities historically left out of critical research. This series reflects Tigerlily's mission to educate, empower, and advocate for young women before, during, and after a breast cancer diagnosis.

The partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb furthers this mission by ensuring the program reaches diverse communities with culturally relevant outreach that fosters long-term impact.

About Tigerlily Foundation

Tigerlily Foundation is a national cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, and advocate for young women, before, during, and after cancer diagnosis. Through its ANGEL Advocacy Program, clinical trial engagement work, and wellness initiatives like the Bliss Collective, Tigerlily works to eliminate disparities and create transformational change in women's healthcare experience.

