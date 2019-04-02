TigerWit Announces Appointment of New Chief Compliance Officer

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerWit Limited, the UK-headquartered global financial technology company, has announced the appointment of Gareth Derbyshire as their Chief Compliance Officer. Gareth has twenty years of regulatory and compliance experience across financial services, including banking, accounting and retail derivatives. He will be responsible for TigerWit's global operating licenses and compliance oversight.

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit said: "We are delighted to have someone with Gareth's experience join the TigerWit team. As we continue to grow, his knowledge of the regulatory environment will be invaluable. Our innovative approach to trading requires professionals with both industry and technological expertise."

Gareth's early career involved working for the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). During the banking crisis of 2008, he moved into the banking sector as Compliance Manager at Norwich and Peterborough Building Society. He soon moved into the retail trading arena, joining CMC Markets as Head of Compliance for UK and Europe. As well as working as the Compliance Officer for other CFD brokers, including Plus500 and ETX Capital, Gareth was a Senior Manager of Financial Services Risk and Regulation at PwC.

"It's very exciting to join such an innovative business and I truly believe they are a game changer. During these times of regulatory change, it's important to ensure that technology advances serve to enhance the trading experience and greater protect clients," said Gareth Derbyshire, Chief Compliance Officer at TigerWit.

Throughout his career, Gareth has held FCA CF10 Compliance Oversight and CF11 Money Laundering Reporting functions. His in-depth experience includes managing all aspects of compliance and financial crime for regulated businesses and helping firms to achieve full scope regulatory permission, as well as overseas licenses.

