TIGHT5 Welcomes Barbara Matos as Senior Founding Board Member

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGHT5 , a non-profit organization and online community for writers, welcomes Barbara Matos , former Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at CBS, as their Senior Founding Board Member.

Matos holds more than 20 years of experience as a diversity and inclusion leader, with a proven record of building cohesion between all levels of staff, management and business units. She is a motivational leader committed to ensuring that diversity, inclusion and employee engagement always remain a top priority. Matos was a key creator and architect of the Diversity & Inclusion Program at CBS, established in 2000.

"We are honored and humbled by the addition of Barbara to our team – immediately placing our program at the forefront of the conversation of inclusion for our POC communities," said TIGHT5 founder Benjamin Torres. "I've known and respected Barbara and her work for many years, we are lucky to have her support and leadership."

Matos will be spearheading the Board's outreach, agenda and engagement, and establishing the standard by which TIGHT5 and its mission will be carried out.

"There is strength in diversity. Inclusion is imperative and our storytellers need to have their voices heard. I am honored to be a part of a platform that aims to inspire and empower content creators that will shape a generation," Matos said. "I am thrilled to be working with Benjamin Torres and the TIGHT5 team on achieving that mission."

Matos is a graduate of St. John's University. She serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) and also serves on the Advisory Committee of their Diverse Women in Media Initiative. She is an Advisory Board member of Arts for a Better Tomorrow, an Advisory Board member of MediaMKRS and serves on the Lenox Hill Hospital Women's Health Council. Matos was among Diversity Global Magazine's 2019 Top 15 Champions of Diversity and among the Imagen Foundation's Powerful and Influential Latinos in Film and Television in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016.

Born from advocacy to encourage, enlighten and empower people of color to develop and find their authenticity and express it through storytelling in many forms, TIGHT5 launched on Thursday, Oct. 1 with their first online screenwriting competition to discover talent.

About TIGHT5

TIGHT5's mission is to accelerate better representation in the stories about our communities by laying the foundation for a new flood of writers and storytellers. We aim to accomplish this through competitions that put a premium on diverse stories and provide underrepresented groups an avenue to discover and hone their craft with the help of writing tools and exposure to relevant industry resources and mentors. TIGHT5 envisions an entertainment community where relevant narratives are being told, sold and produced.

