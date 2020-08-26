Tighten and Firm with Dr. Robert Whitfield's Latest Noninvasive Makeover Service

The Evolve service tightens skin, targets adipose tissue, and tones muscles on one platform. Using artificial intelligence, treatments can be customized and tailored to address specific needs and multiple body areas can be treated at once by using several hands-free applicators and adjustable belts. Evolve has three components: Trim , Tite , and Tone . The Trim function can be put anywhere on the body to help reduce fat, the Tite function helps tighten skin, improve texture and quality of skin, and the Tone component will essentially exercise the muscles in a noninvasive way.

The Evoke service specifically targets facial tissue and tightens skin along the border of jaw, cheek, and underneath the chin. The technology harnesses the power of RF energy to remodel facial tissue and achieve more defined facial features and jawline. With its ability to maintain a constant temperature, Evoke remodels the dermis and subdermal tissue. The end results are more defined features and an improved appearance leaving you looking and feeling your best again!

"Evolve & Evoke, which were developed by InMode, are quick and painless procedures with no downtime. In under an hour, patients can help restore a more youthful appearance. We're getting tremendous feedback from our clients," shared Dr. Whitfield.

Most clients find the service comfortable, and there is also a "Patient Call Button" available to easily pause the treatment at any time for staff to make adjustments to ensure comfort.

Georgia Nelson was one of the people who tried the Evolve service at Dr. Whitfield's office. She was treated with the Evolve Trim & Tite applicators for 3 sessions with one week in between each session. Each session took about an hour.

"I am amazed at the results I've gotten from Evolve & Evoke. The procedure wasn't painful, and it works! I no longer have unwanted bra fat and my skin feels tighter and firmer than ever," shared Nelson.

Evolve & Evoke is an ideal "social distancing" treatment as it's hands-free and requires minimal patient-physician contact during the procedure. During this time of COVID-19, Dr. Whitfield's office is taking extra safety precautions and following all guidelines outlined by the state. Screening is done prior to arrival. All consents for treatments and surgery are completed via DocuSign prior to the appointment, including a COVID-19 consent. Using an app, patients can let staff know when they have arrived. Staff can then instruct the patient on how and when they can enter the office. Outside the office there are tables set up with kits that include a KN95 mask and two sets of gloves. Patients must use the common area restroom to wash their hands and apply the mask and gloves before entering the office. All team members wear N95 masks and gloves. The air quality of the office has been addressed with 7 additional air purifiers and a Peroxyl oral rinse which allows staff to safely treat patients who need to remove their masks for procedures that require it. Upon completion of treatment, the patient is checked out by a team member behind a plexiglass screen via a touchless payment system.

Evolve costs between $1,500-$6,800 depending on the number of treatments and areas being targeted. Evoke costs between $1,799-$4,499 depending on the number of treatments and areas being targeted.

Dr. Robert Whitfield is a cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon who specializes in cutting-edge techniques for breast, face and body. His philosophy is simple: He always takes the time to do it the right way. Dr. Whitfield treats every patient, whether for injectables, a Mommy Makeover, or other aesthetic procedure with personal care and attention. His goal is to deliver the highest quality care. He wants his patients to leave the office happy, with results that exceed their expectations.

