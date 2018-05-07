Tighter inventory as busy buying season begins in Minnesota

According to RE/MAX brokers, who provided insight for the report, there are several reasons why inventory is tighter in 2018:

Lack of affordable new construction for buyers with budgets in the $300,000 range

range Few low maintenance home options for baby boomers

First-time buyers, who are more likely to have non-traditional financing, are losing out to buyers who can pay cash and make offers with fewer contingencies

RE/MAX brokers added that homes are selling in a matter of days - many sellers are receiving offers over asking price and some buyers are dropping inspection requirements.

"Our RE/MAX real estate brokers and agents are seeing buyers go to new lengths to secure a home in this competitive market," said Fiona Petrie, vice president and managing director for RE/MAX INTEGRA US operations. "In this intense market where multiple offers are commonplace, it is essential for buyers to have an experienced agent who can negotiate a winning offer."

Petrie also added that it's just as important for sellers to work with a seasoned agent who can provide necessary guidance through complex, multiple offer situations.

"The highest offer is not necessarily the strongest offer. There are many factors to consider. This is where an experienced agent who becomes a trusted real estate advisor is paramount," said Petrie.

