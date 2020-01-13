TIGI Copyright Launches New Campaign With Brand Ambassador, Celebrity Hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons

TIGI Copyright unveils the campaign with their new Brand Ambassador, Celebrity Hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, in support of the Trans Wellness Center. The series first highlights a transgender community leader in Los Angeles, describing her personal journey and Fitzsimons' role in her hair transformation.

The partnership will raise further awareness and resources for the TWC, which provides comprehensive services for transgender and non-binary people under one roof. Andrew's personal connection to the TWC and support for the transgender community comes full circle with this unique campaign and partnership.

"I am so proud to be a part of this campaign which sheds light onto the power of transformation and change. A new start can be a signifier of a rebirth, a new chapter in your life. It can be very powerful because it can give you the fuel to move on in a completely different direction." - Andrew Fitzsimons

"TIGI Copyright is thrilled to be working with Andrew Fitzsimons on a campaign and cause with genuine transformative impact. Andrew and his work, both in and out of the salon, exemplify the positive impact and influence salon professionals have in the world. TIGI Copyright supports this mission and is proud to showcase this power throughout our campaign and show that no matter who you are, You Can Always Start Over." - Elisa Fischer, TIGI General Manager

The You Can Always Start Over campaign will continue to roll out throughout the year via social media and digital platforms with talent including TIGI Brand Ambassador Wes Palmer for ASPCA , TIGI Technical Creative Director Richy Kandasamy for The Legacy Center and Stylist, Salon Owner + Motivational Speaker, Jen Planck for Beauty Changes Lives .

ABOUT TIGI COPYRIGHT:

TIGI Copyright is a perfectly customizable 360 salon service brand. Copyright Color and Copyright Care were created to excite and inspire hairdressers and their clients with personalized color results and tailored treatments, offering truly bespoke in-salon color, care and styling services that celebrate artistry and consumer looks. Copyright extends the consultation process to include lifestyle, personal image and hair diagnosis, enabling hairdressers to create a personalized service and prescribe a customized in-salon and at home treatment routine.

ABOUT THE TRANS WELLNESS CENTER:

The Trans Wellness Center (TWC) provides comprehensive resources and services for transgender and non-binary people under one roof. The Los Angeles based, 3,000-square-foot center is the first-of-its-kind in the United States, with six local organizations joining forces to create a home for wellness. The TWC was conceived and created by community leaders and allies, honoring their lifelong dedication to raise awareness about the needs and contributions of the transgender community.

