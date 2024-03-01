TIGI wins E.ON's energy solutions for buildings and industry challenge - Climate Solutions Prize

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGI (TASE: TIGI), an Israeli developer and provider of renewable heat generation and storage solutions and services has won the prestigious Climate Solutions Prize for its outstanding solution of decarbonization of heat in the category E.ON Energy Solutions for Buildings and Industry Challenge. The award was presented at an event hosted by Start-up Nation Central in Tel Aviv, Israel. By winning this notable award, TIGI receives an engagement package with the E.ON team and a grant of ten thousand dollars.

The Climate Solutions Prize recognises the most groundbreaking and impactful young startups and growth-stage innovative companies that address environmental pain points of global players. This format brings together top-tier multinational corporations with the brightest Israeli innovators to drive sustainable solutions in energy, plastics, and other areas.

Organized by Start-Up Nation Central, the Climate Solutions Prize's Startup Track awards the best and brightest Climate Tech startups throughout Israel with access to investment, cash prizes, partnership opportunities with global corporates, opportunities at COP28, and much more. After a thorough vetting process, twenty-one finalists from an impressive pool of 280 applicants were selected. These finalists have demonstrated exceptional promise and ingenuity in addressing Climate Tech challenges across seven different climate challenges posed by some the most influential multinationals and prominent investment bodies.

"Half of the world's energy and use is to create heat. Our turnkey solution for large heat users and commercial industry, is moving away from gas towards renewables," stated Zvika Klier, CEO at TIGI. "We are proud to be recognised by E.ON for this notable Climate Solutions Prize. This further reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology for the swift implementation of green heating, sustainable energy in the industry and buildings sector. We are excited to be spearheading the next big opportunity in energy transition."

"This year's innovation challenge was really productive and motivating for us," stated Thomas Birr, Chief Strategy and Innovations Officer, E.ON SE. "We are proud and pleased to be kicking off a project with TIGI and E.ON's energy infrastructure solutions business."

About TIGI

TIGI develops renewable heat generation and storage solutions and services. It supplies efficient systems that include its own patented and highly efficient solar thermal collectors, industrial heat pumps, smart storage, and cloud services. For more information, please visit www.tigisolar.com.

About E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EIS)

E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) is one of three strategic pillars of E.ON group. EIS offers integrated, sustainable energy solutions for cities and industries. Operating across 15 European countries, its mission is to lead Europe's energy transition by focusing on district heating and cooling, and energy supply for mid to large-scale industries. With deep engineering and market expertise, EIS acts as a trusted partner for customers to address their energy challenges. Its digitally-enabled solutions cover designing, building, and operating energy systems, ensuring cost-efficient delivery of climate goals. Even in volatile markets, EIS consistently delivers affordable, sustainable, and reliable energy. EIS is proud to lead the energy transition and shape a cleaner future.

