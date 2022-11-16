TIGIT Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust with 18+ Key Pharma Players Actively Working in the Space, Estimates DelveInsight

TIGIT Inhibitors clinical trial pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ TIGIT inhibitors drugs, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline TIGIT inhibitor drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the TIGIT inhibitors competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Over 18+ TIGIT inhibitors companies are evaluating 20+ TIGIT inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the TIGIT inhibitors market would significantly increase market revenue.

Leading TIGIT inhibitor companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, and others are evaluating novel TIGIT inhibitor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Key TIGIT inhibitor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Vibostolimab, BMS 986442, Ociperlimab, Domvanalimab, EOS 448, Etigilimab, PH 804-TME, PH 804-ACT, BAT6005, Vibostolimab, M 6223, COM 902, BMS 986442, and others.

and others. On September 13, 2022 , Akeso, Inc. , a China -based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic antibodies for Oncology & Immunology, presented encouraging preclinical results in a poster featuring its Fc-mutant anti-TIGIT antibody fused with TGF-RII protein (AK130) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.

, a -based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic antibodies for Oncology & Immunology, presented encouraging preclinical results in a poster featuring its Fc-mutant anti-TIGIT antibody fused with TGF-RII protein (AK130) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. On May 13, 2022 , iTeos Therapeutics stated that it is evaluating whether to conduct additional clinical trials of TIGIT drug EOS-448 with partner GlaxoSmithKline following the failure of a key trial for Roche's rival drug.

stated that it is evaluating whether to conduct additional clinical trials of TIGIT drug EOS-448 with partner GlaxoSmithKline following the failure of a key trial for Roche's rival drug. In December 2021 , Bio-Thera Solutions , a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that dosing has begun in Phase I clinical study to compare the pharmacokinetics and safety of BAT6005, a monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT in cancer patient volunteers.

, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that dosing has begun in Phase I clinical study to compare the pharmacokinetics and safety of BAT6005, a monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT in cancer patient volunteers. In June 2021 , GlaxoSmithKline and iTeos Therapeutics announced an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody currently in phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer. TIGIT, part of the CD226 checkpoint axis, has demonstrated potential as a promising target for the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies based on compelling preclinical data and a phase II randomized clinical trial.

TIGIT Inhibitors Overview

T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT) is one of the most recently investigated immune checkpoints as an immunotherapeutic target. TIGIT is a transmembrane glycoprotein receptor with an Ig-like V-type domain in its cytoplasmic domain and an ITIM in its extracellular domain. It is found on activated and memory T cells, as well as NK cells and Tregs. Binding to either of its two APC ligands, CD155 (PVR: poliovirus receptor) or CD112 (PVRL2, nectin-2), inhibits maturation and confers a tolerogenic phenotype.

TIGIT-blockade clinical trials in cancer have recently begun in large numbers, mostly as combination treatments. TIGIT-Fc fusion protein has been shown to interact with PVR on dendritic cells, increase IL-10 secretion/decrease IL-12 secretion in response to LPS stimulation, and inhibit T cell activation in vivo. Antibodies against TIGIT's interaction with PVR can block its inhibition of NK cytotoxicity, and the activity is directed through its ITIM domain.

TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Ociperlimab: BeiGene

BeiGene's Ociperlimab (BGB-A1217) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody with high specificity and affinity for TIGIT. Ociperlimab is a cutting-edge, developing anti-TIGIT antibody with an intact IgG Fc binding region for optimal antibody-mediated anti-tumor activity. Ociperlimab binds to TIGIT and prevents it from interacting with poliovirus receptor (CD155) and poliovirus receptor-related 2 (CD112) ligands on tumor cells, activating T cell-mediated antitumor immune responses.

BAT6005: Bio-Thera Solutions

BAT6005, developed by Bio-Thera Solutions, is a monoclonal antibody that targets TIGIT in cancer patient volunteers. BAT6005 was discovered using Bio-Thera's proprietary IDEAL (Intelligent Design and Engineered Antibody Libraries) platform, and it has normal IgG1 ADCC function.

A snapshot of the TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

TIGIT Inhibitors Drugs Company Phase Indication Ociperlimab BeiGene Phase III NSCLC MK-7684A (pembrolizumab/vibostolimab) Merck Sharp & Dohme Phase III Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma Domvanalimab + Zimberelimab Arcus Biosciences Phase III NSCLC BMS 986207 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II NSCLC AGEN 1777 + PD-1 Inhibitor Agenus Phase I Advanced Solid Tumors BAT6005 Bio-Thera Solutions Phase I Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors PH 804 Phio Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Solid tumors TSRF-786-C Tasrif Pharmaceutical Preclinical Cancer

Scope of the TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key TIGIT Inhibitors Companies : Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, and others

: Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, and others Key TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: Vibostolimab, BMS 986442, Ociperlimab, Domvanalimab, EOS 448, Etigilimab, PH 804-TME, PH 804-ACT, BAT6005, Vibostolimab, M 6223, COM 902, BMS 986442, and others.

Table of Contents

1. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. TIGIT Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the TIGIT Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

