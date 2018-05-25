TIGO: One of the Top 25 Multinational Companies to Work for in Latin America

This is the second year in a row that TIGO is part of the top 25 multinationals list of GPTW, a testament to the company's continued efforts to provide a working environment where all employees can meet their full potential while also feel proud of what they do.

Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, said: "At Millicom we strive to connect everyone in our markets to the digital world through the expansion of cable and mobile technology, and through purposeful dedication to serve each and everyone of our customers. This is made possible thanks to our TIGO people who wake up every day to fulfil this mission. I can't be more proud of a team that not only is capable of obtaining excellent business results, but that has become part of the fabric of the communities where we operate."

Each year, Great Place to Work, a consulting firm that specializes in workplace cultures, recognizes the best places to work in more than 45 countries worldwide. Its traditional ranking of the "Best Companies to Work For" is highly prestigious because it is based in large part on the opinions expressed by company employees in an anonymous and rigorous survey, in which the consulting firm gauges elements such as camaraderie, trust, and pride in belonging to the organization.

Other aspects that are evaluated include the companies' human resource practices and policies. Like in its 2017 edition, this year's ranking of the 100 best companies to work for in Latin America was divided into three lists or categories: the 25 best multinationals, the 50 best small and medium-sized companies (between 50 and 500 employees), and the 25 best large workplaces (more than 500 employees). More information available at: www.greatplacetowork.net.

