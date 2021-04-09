Tigre USA Acquires North American Company And Stands Out As One Of The Top Manufacturers In Its Sector In The US

The acquisition was made by Tigre USA, a company established in the United States for 15 years. Its market presence opened up gradually, with the establishment of a Distribution Center in 2006. The following year, Tigre USA was inaugurated, with a plant in Janesville, Wisconsin. The industrial park was acquired from Vassallo, one of the pioneers in PVC production in the United States.

With two production units, one in the State of California and the other in the State of Tennessee, and six company-run distribution centers strategically placed throughout the United State, Dura Plastics has earned a stellar reputation as a profitable, customer-focused company. Together, Dura and Tigre are among the largest in the sector in the country.

Product portfolios that are complementary, the diversity of market segments and the cultural similarity between the companies are the pillars on which the new opportunities for customers and professionals of both companies will be built. Dura Plastic offers solutions for residential irrigation, plumbing, golf, pool and spa as well as drainage segments.

"The acquisition of this company accelerates our goal of serving the market with a high-quality and an even more comprehensive portfolio. Dura Plastic Products Inc has more than 50 years in the American market, with an impressive track record in building reliable and innovative solutions for the construction and irrigation sectors," says Vicente Smith Amunategui, Executive Director of International Business at Tigre Group.

According to him, Tigre will have the opportunity to meet a very solid, stable, and well-distributed customer base in the US territory. "We want to demonstrate our willingness to continue delivering solutions to the market with value proposals that present growth possibilities for our representatives and customers."

"This type of transaction has always been in the plan. The timing was right, and without further family succession, it was an easy decision when Vicente contacted us. It was important for the Rost family to find a strategic alliance, and in our discussions, it became evident that the core principals and business values were the same," said Hardy Rost Vice president of Dura Plastics.

About Tigre Group

With a history of almost 80 years, Tigre is a Brazilian multinational with a strong international presence, leader in construction and water care solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of products serving the building, infrastructure, irrigation, and industrial markets. Present in 40 countries, around 5,500 professionals, 11 factories in Brazil and 12 abroad: Argentina (2), Bolivia (2), Chile (2), Colombia, Ecuador, United States, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. In addition to pipes and fittings, the Group also includes: Azzo ABS Faucets, Tigre Painting Tools, Tigre-ADS (a corrugated HDPE pipes for sanitation and drainage), Fabrimar, Tigre Metals (in the sanitary metal ware segment), and TAE - Tigre Water and Wastewater (water treatment and reuse).

