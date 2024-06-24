TIGRIS Acquires Aquatic Analysts, Inc.

BORDENTOWN, N.J., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC., the premier provider of stormwater management services in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Aquatic Analysts, Inc., a full-service environmental consulting company specializing in lake, pond and watershed management. Based in Stillwater Township, New Jersey, the acquisition further expands TIGRIS's service capabilities and geographic reach in the Northeast region.

Established in 1984 by Larry Kovar, Aquatic Analysts is a pioneering force in lake and pond management in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Renowned for its scientific approach and specialized equipment, Aquatic Analysts offers comprehensive environmental consulting and water management services to over 200 clients annually, including some of the most prestigious water bodies in the region.

"We are so honored to partner with one of the most reputable companies in our industry," said David Pullins, the CEO of TIGRIS. "Larry was one of the first players in the region and his leadership gave rise to numerous other companies. By joining forces with Aquatic Analysts, TIGRIS is obtaining new expertise and resources offering more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

"The Aquatic Analysts team is thrilled to join forces with TIGRIS," said Larry Kovar. "Working alongside like-minded professionals who prioritize their people and are dedicated to delivering outstanding service is incredibly gratifying. We are proud of what we've built and excited to help elevate TIGRIS to the number one service provider in the country."

TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC, a portfolio company of Plexus Capital, LLC, is the premier provider of sustainable stormwater management services to residential, commercial and municipal markets throughout the United States. Offering a wide range of services from locations across the country, TIGRIS is the single source provider for inspection, consultation, routine maintenance, testing, installation and repair of stormwater conveyance systems. Thousands of clients across the country—from homeowners and lake associations to PGA golf courses, municipalities and Fortune 500 corporations—rely on TIGRIS to maintain the performance, beauty and compliance of their ponds, lakes, wetlands and stormwater systems.

