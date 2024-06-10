TIGRIS Aquatic Services, acquires Natureworks

BORDENTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC., the premier provider of stormwater management services in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Natureworks, Clearwater Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Marty Miesko and his wife Cindy, Natureworks has established itself as a premier provider of lake and pond management services and one of the largest fountain distributors in the Northeast. Based in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania, Natureworks is an authorized dealer and repair center for esteemed aeration brands like Airmax, Aqua Control, Aqua Master, Kasco, and Vertex.

"With this merger, we are strengthening our position in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland markets while also bolstering our expertise and reputation in the industry," said David Pullins, TIGRIS CEO. "Natureworks' dedication to excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction align closely with our own values at TIGRIS, making them an ideal partner for us."

"For nearly 30 years, Natureworks has proudly provided our community with top-tier lake and pond management services," said Marty Miesko. "Partnering with TIGRIS is a natural progression that positions us perfectly for expansion and growth. I am deeply grateful for our talented team's dedication and am confident they will continue to excel as esteemed members of the TIGRIS family."

About TIGRIS

TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC, a portfolio company of Plexus Capital, LLC, is the premier provider of sustainable stormwater management services to residential, commercial and municipal markets throughout the United States. Offering a wide range of services from locations across the country, TIGRIS is the single source provider for inspection, consultation, routine maintenance, testing, installation and repair of stormwater conveyance systems. Thousands of clients across the country—from homeowners and lake associations to PGA golf courses, municipalities and Fortune 500 corporations—rely on TIGRIS to maintain the performance, beauty and compliance of their ponds, lakes, wetlands and stormwater systems.

To learn more, visit the TIGRIS website at www.tigrisusa.com.

