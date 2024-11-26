TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC, announces the acquisition of American Ecosystems, Inc.

BORDENTOWN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGRIS Aquatic Services, LLC, a leading provider of stormwater management solutions across the United States, announced today the acquisition of American Ecosystems, Inc.

Founded in 1993 by Kevin Youngberg, American Ecosystems operates from two locations in Largo and Odessa Florida. The company has built a strong reputation for its expertise in managing and controlling nuisance aquatic vegetation in lakes, ponds, canals, and other waterways across the Tampa Bay area. With over three decades of experience, the company is widely recognized as a trusted partner for clients seeking innovative, environmentally sustainable solutions to maintain healthy and thriving waterways.

"We are thrilled to welcome American Ecosystems to the TIGRIS family," said David Pullins, CEO of TIGRIS. "This acquisition brings us an exceptional team with deep expertise in sales, customer service, and field operations. By joining forces, we are expanding our footprint in Florida and strengthening our presence in the Tampa Bay area."

This acquisition reflects TIGRIS's commitment to growth, innovation, and environmental stewardship, further enabling the company to serve clients with exceptional expertise and localized support throughout the region.

About TIGRIS

TIGRIS Aquatic Services LLC, a portfolio company of Plexus Capital, LLC, is the premier provider of sustainable stormwater management services to residential, commercial and municipal markets throughout the United States. Offering a wide range of services from locations across the country, TIGRIS is the single source provider for inspection, consultation, routine maintenance, testing, installation and repair of stormwater conveyance systems. Thousands of clients across the country—from homeowners and lake associations to PGA golf courses, municipalities and Fortune 500 corporations—rely on TIGRIS to maintain the performance, beauty and compliance of their ponds, lakes, wetlands and stormwater systems.

To learn more, visit the TIGRIS website at www.tigrisusa.com.

