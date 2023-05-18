TiiCKER Customer Momentum, Planned Employee Growth, and Upcoming Capital Investments Result in Business Development Grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund

Funds will support the Michigan-based fintech startup in adding up to 73 full-time jobs by 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER®, the world's first shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today announced that it has received a grant valued up to $510,000 from the Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP), made possible by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and The Right Place. The grant will support the creation of up to 73 full-time jobs by 2026 for the Grand Rapids-based fintech company.

"TiiCKER was launched to allow public companies to connect with, and market to, their retail shareholders. We've since become the world's largest shareholder loyalty platform with triple-digit user growth and strong customer momentum in the past year," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), Founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "It's time for our team to expand in line with our platform's growth, and we appreciate that our investments in Michigan talent are being supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund, MEDC and The Right Place. As we grow, these funds will help us recruit and retain high-tech and sales talent in Michigan – my home and an incredible place to work, play and scale a world-class startup."

Currently employing team members between Detroit and Grand Rapids, TiiCKER will utilize the grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to substantially expand its employee base in Michigan, including current open positions for software and app developers, sales account executives, and digital and retail investor marketers. Additionally, the funds offer TiiCKER the ability to invest in its shareholder SaaS platform, solidifying its presence and future business in Michigan.

"As a region, we are committed to fostering a diverse and thriving technology sector," said Jen Wangler, Vice President of Technology at The Right Place and project lead. "TiiCKER's decision to expand in Grand Rapids proves that we are making significant strides in achieving this goal. We're thrilled to have a Wall Street pioneer building in our community."

TiiCKER recently moved its headquarters to Grand Rapids through the acquisition of a five-floor, 25,000-square-foot building located in the heart of downtown. In addition to its corporate headquarters, the company is creating a co-working space and leasing up to two additional floors for other tech and like-minded companies, while implementing a broader renovation with upgraded furnishings and purpose-built employee environments.

"TiiCKER's job commitments and investment in Grand Rapids are another example of the economic development momentum in the city," said Jeremiah Gracia, Director of Economic Development for the City of Grand Rapids. "We appreciate the addition of another tech company in downtown Grand Rapids and the company's decision to purchase and renovate real estate that will accommodate its growth and provide additional office space for other growing companies."

TiiCKER invented verified shareholder perks in 2020 with the launch of its web and app platforms, which now spans nearly $600 million in retail investor holdings and hundreds of perks from public companies and brands.

"Congratulations to the TiiCKER team on your continued growth and success! We're pleased to earn your continued investment in Michigan, which demonstrates that our state can successfully compete with the coasts for venture funding and high-tech companies," said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. "We are grateful to the Governor, bipartisan leaders in the Legislature and local officials for their continued support of the Michigan Business Development Program. We're proud to join The Right Place in supporting TiiCKER, and will continue working to grow jobs and provide greater employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for our friends and neighbors in West Michigan."

TiiCKER is the world's first intelligent software platform to engage, verify and reward retail shareholders with discounts, deals and other offerings from a diverse range of public companies, while at the same time, allowing investor relations and C-suite executives to engage with previously ignored retail investors. It has experienced strong customer momentum through recent partnerships, including with world-class motion picture and television studio operator Lions Gate Entertainment (Tii:LGF.A, LGF.B),car aficionado services and lifestyle company Hagerty (Tii:HGTY), and consumer brands like Whirlpool (Tii:WHR) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (Tii:WVVI), in addition to continuous user growth and connected assets through its retail investor community.

For more information on TiiCKER and its growing roster of brand partnerships and initiatives, please visit www.tiicker.com.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

