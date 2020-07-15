TiiCKER Launches World's First Software Platform Connecting Individual Investors with Public Company Brands

DETROIT, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Individual investors own over $9 trillion in stocks through online brokerage accounts – predominantly brands and companies they know and shop – yet these brand-loyal shareholders are largely invisible to the public companies they own… until now.

TiiCKER, Inc. today launched the first intelligent software platform that engages, verifies and rewards individual investors through integrated content, stock perks and zero-commission trading. With TiiCKER, publicly traded companies gain new access to the high-potential demographic hidden in their retail shareholder base.

Simply stated, Detroit-based TiiCKER reinvents how individual investors are rewarded for brand loyalty and creates a new, high-affinity audience to the product marketing mix: shareholders.

"After decades of advising public companies on how to engage the investment community, we recognized the individual investor was the best kind of shareholder – loyal to the brand and to management and long-term focused – but they were also the hardest and most expensive to reach. Likewise, retail investor outreach was unmeasurable and siloed in finance or investor relations, far off the radar of the CMO," said TiiCKER founder Jeff Lambert. "We created TiiCKER specifically to convert the 56 million retail investors in the U.S. to consumers, while transforming consumers into shareholders in the brands they love."

TiiCKER's online community brings individual investors and public companies together in a uniquely meaningful way, providing insightful content to help investors discover and invest in the brands they buy every day. Many brands give perks to shareholders, such as discounts on products and services, yet many investors are unaware that these perks even exist. In addition, companies and brands market their products to a wide range of affinity groups and target audiences, but rarely offer promotions and discounts to shareholders because "street name" brokerage accounts make these individuals hard to reach.

This awareness gap, coupled with the complex process for shareholder verification, also led many companies to just give up on shareholder perks. TiiCKER bridges these gaps by verifying a company's shareholders and automatically serving up redeemable stock perks. TiiCKER drives user loyalty through intelligent software design that makes it easy for brands to regularly connect directly with individual investors and market to them, creating ongoing awareness of available perks.

"People literally live, wear and eat the brands on TiiCKER, and their stock portfolio is a reflection of their interests and experiences," said Lambert. "We're here to help individuals discover and strengthen their connection to these brands and to give public companies a way to measure and maximize the lifetime value of their consumer shareholders."

By linking dozens of online brokerages to the platform and leveraging TiiCKER's stock trading partner, Tradier, to provide free trading, individual investors are able to view their investments and perks all in one place. Based on user holdings, as well as engaging lifestyle questions and content, the TiiCKER platform serves up insights to help investors regularly discover additional brands, perks and shareholder-exclusive promotions.

For more information and to join the next investment movement visit: TiiCKER.com or our social properties @TiiCKER and @TiiCKERPerks. Learn more about TiiCKER here.

About TiiCKER

Founded in 2019, TiiCKER invented direct shareholder marketing through its web-based and upcoming app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For individual investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and stay close to the brands they follow. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the lifetime value of their consumer shareholders. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

