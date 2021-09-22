TIIP Announces Formation of Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Integration Project (TIIP), an applied research and consulting firm, today announced the launch of its strategic Advisory Council. Inaugural members include asset owners and managers who represent a wide variety of investor segments, including pension fund managers, investment advisors, consultants and asset managers.

"The diversity of expertise on our Advisory Council reflects an urgent awareness among investors of the connection between healthy portfolio returns and healthy global systems," said William Burckart, TIIP's President and COO. "The influence, knowledge and experience the Council brings to our organization will help us shape the future of TIIP and system-level investing by turbocharging how we provide investors with the tools and insights to consider the big-picture environmental, social, or financial systems' context of their security selection and portfolio construction decisions – not at the expense of long-term investment prospects, but rather to support them."

The Advisory Council represents a "learning community" of leaders that will help determine TIIP's future and potentially inform the system-level investment decisions of other asset owners and managers. Members include:

In addition, Burckart and TIIP Founder and CEO Steve Lydenberg will serve on the council as company officers.

"We are honored to have this highly distinguished group of experts on our Advisory Council," said Lydenberg. "Council members represent billions in assets and provide a strong voice for many stakeholders. Their guidance will enable us to expand our thought leadership and mission: helping investors understand how healthy systems can benefit us all."

