TijaraIQ.com Launches as Iraq's Free Marketplace for Buying, Selling, and Creating Opportunities

Empowering Communities Across Iraq with a Simple and Accessible Platform for Trade and Growth

BAGHDAD, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TijaraIQ.com: Revolutionising Online Trading in Iraq with a Free Platform for All

TijaraIQ.com, Iraq's newest and most inclusive online marketplace, is now live, offering individuals and businesses a seamless way to buy, sell, and trade. The platform is completely free to use and is designed to create opportunities for people across Iraq, empowering communities to connect and grow economically.

Whether you're looking to sell household items, find deals on electronics, advertise your services, or post job vacancies, TijaraIQ.com is the go-to destination. The platform features easy navigation, a wide range of categories, and tools to ensure a safe and secure trading environment.

Key Features of TijaraIQ.com

Free Listings: Post unlimited ads for free, making it easy for everyone to participate.

Post unlimited ads for free, making it easy for everyone to participate. Wide Variety of Categories: From vehicles and properties to jobs, services, and community activities and importantly, the medical devices category.

From vehicles and properties to jobs, services, and community activities and importantly, the medical devices category. Local Connections: Connect with buyers and sellers in your city or across Iraq .

Connect with buyers and sellers in your city or across . User-Friendly Design: Simple and intuitive interface for quick and easy use.

Simple and intuitive interface for quick and easy use. Secure Environment: Tools like ad filters and reporting features ensure user safety.

A Platform Built for Everyone

TijaraIQ.com is committed to fostering economic growth in Iraq by making trading accessible to all. By eliminating fees and simplifying the process, the platform creates opportunities for individuals and businesses to succeed, even in the most remote areas.

Join the Movement

Discover how easy it is to connect, trade, and grow with TijaraIQ.com. Whether you're decluttering your home, looking for affordable goods, or expanding your business, TijaraIQ.com is here to make it happen.

Start your journey today at TijaraIQ.com

Contact:

Tharb Faisl, CEO

***@tijaraiq.com

