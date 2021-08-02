Tijoh Launches Auto Brander

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tijoh, a multidisciplinary portfolio company operating in the digital space, has announced the launch of Auto Brander, a platform providing businesses easy access to on-demand printing.

Auto Brander is a web-based platform providing on-demand custom printing for an ever-growing library of over 30+ products. Companies send their logo to Auto Brander and a free custom portal is created just for the business, allowing brands to order what they need when they need it.

"It goes without saying that branding for a business is incredibly important. Whether packaging, advertising, signage or even apparel, branding helps to promote recognition and it helps customers know what to expect. Branding is how a business defines and distinguishes itself from competitors and even more so, how small business can be part of a customer's consideration set alongside of national chains," says Johnathan Chen, the Chief Strategist and Co-founder of Tijoh.

"We're excited to continue expanding our portfolio of brands and opportunities to better support our customers and our clients. Customer experience has been at the core of our company focus and at the core of how we developed Auto Brander. We've finely crafted the best experience possible for our customers," says Tiffany Zhang, the Chief Creative Officer and Co-founder of Tijoh.

To learn more or sign up for free, go to https://www.autobrander.com/

About Tijoh: Founded in 2020, Tijoh is a multi-disciplinary portfolio company developing businesses that grow and innovate within the digital space. The company's core focus is to be digital-first in everything they do. Tijoh currently owns and manages TwoPlayer, 5&5 Restaurant Consulting, balanwork, Design All Things and Auto Brander. For more information about Tijoh, please visit https://www.tijoh.com/

