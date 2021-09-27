Tik-or-Tweet $10,000 Random Drawing by Intellifluence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the upcoming launch of its new product, Influencer Offers, Intellifluence is announcing a $10,000 random draw giveaway for its base of influencers.

"We've done random giveaways in the past as a fun way to reward our hard working influencers and are looking forward to doing it again," said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "In the past the amount of money we've given away was smaller but in each instance was rewarding for the lives we helped change. Increasing the amount means we get to have that much bigger of an impact."

Intellifluence as a large warm contact network provides match-making technology that makes it easy for brands to connect with and manage the workflow of campaigns with influencers over all facets of social media who have opted-in to work with brands.

"I believe Influencer Offers will represent the next step in the evolving influencer market," Sinkwitz continued. "However, like any SaaS marketplace, the supply and demand side users need to be aware of new features in order to understand the benefits. That's what the giveaway is all about – a way to drive awareness of the new software features among our influencers so they can test out the creation process ahead of our October launch to our brands."

Intellifluence intends to announce the launch of Intellifluence Offers in October of 2021.

No purchase is necessary for the Tik-or-Tweet giveaway. Individuals must be 18+ to participate. Void where prohibited. All influencers and created offers must adhere to stated Terms of Service. One (1) random giveaway winner will be chosen by Intellifluence and $10,000 payout will occur 10/22/2021 via Intellifluence Payments. Giveaway is not affiliated with Twitter or TikTok.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 150,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

