Tik Tok Set to reach 1.2 Billion Average Monthly Active Users in 2021 Predicts App Annie

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the leader in mobile data and analytics, today revealed its five predictions for mobile usage in 2021.

TikTok Set to Reach 1.2 Billion Average Monthly Active Users: TikTok has seen sharp growth in active users nearly tripling in size since 2018. In 2021, App Annie expect's TikTok to not only achieve a coveted spot in the 1 Billion monthly active users club, but to sail straight past to 1.2 billion.



In the New Normal, Mobile Will Drive 43% Acceleration in "At-Home" Activities: In 2021, time spent on "at-home" activities, facilitated by mobile, such as food delivery, shopping, fitness, education, streaming, finance and business apps will dominate the landscape. Time spent in these key categories is expected to top 1.3 trillion hours on Android phones alone in 2021.



Consumers Will Spend Over $120 Billion in Mobile Games: Mobile games saw record downloads in 2020 — carrying momentum from Q3 2020, where average weekly downloads of games worldwide were up 15% year over year. Amidst increased demand for both casual and core gaming, consumer spend on mobile games will reach new heights in 2021, surpassing $120 billion .



Mobile Ad Spend Will Reach $290 Billion - Bolstering the Ad Industry's Growth : The average daily time spent per user hit a new high of 4 hours and 20 minutes per day during the pandemic — up 20% from 2019. This momentum continued into Q3 2020, with overall time spent in apps globally up 25% year over year. The adage "money follows the eyeballs" has proved true for the ad industry. In 2021, we'll see mobile ad spend jump to $290 billion worldwide — a 2-year CAGR of 21%.



Consumers Will Install up to 85% More Video Streaming Apps: Consumers in the US will have an average of 9.5 video streaming apps installed on their phones in 2021 — up 85% from 2019. 2020 saw an acceleration as consumers sought more content options. However as the market gets more fragmented consumers will seek out a mini, curated 'bundles' of video streaming providers.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence.

SOURCE App Annie

Related Links

http://www.appannie.com

