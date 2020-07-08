TikaMobile Launches TikaConnect, a Virtual Meeting Capability to Remotely Connect Field Teams With Physicians

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TikaMobile, Inc., a cloud-based analytics and CRM software company focused on the life sciences industry, announced today the addition of TikaConnect to its suite of CRM and analytics capabilities. Designed specifically to address the increasing barriers limiting field reps' office visits with physicians, TikaConnect removes physical barriers by enabling Field Sales and MSLs to host virtual, video-enabled meetings to maintain strong relationships with influential physicians and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

TikaConnect aligns scheduling, rescheduling and tracking features to produce engaging collaboration in one seamless application, keeping life sciences commercial teams connected to their healthcare professionals and KOLs in a secure and personal manner. The capability offers unique emailing capabilities to schedule and send Zoom meeting invites that receivers can quickly accept and access the virtual video conference meeting. The Clinical Asset Management Portal within TikaCRM also provides commercial teams the ability to share and manage approved assets that can be distributed between a physician and sales rep.

TikaConnect allows teams to connect directly with HCPs and easily communicate key messages, share clinical materials, and log details for future engagements. In addition, TikaConnect aggregates the daily tasks of a commercial team and digitizes physical experiences into one platform.

"TikaMobile is proud to launch TikaConnect and provide the life sciences industry with an essential tool in the face of COVID-19 that will enable digital communication between the field team and healthcare professionals they serve, in a fully compliant manner," said Manish Sharma, CEO and founder of TikaMobile. "Communication and collaboration are imperative to maintain relationships within any organization. When those physical channels close, TikaConnect ensures that the connection remains strong."

TikaMobile, Inc. is the premier leader in cloud-based business intelligence and CRM sales enablement software for the global life sciences industry. By combining many disparate sales and marketing tools into a single easy-to-use application, while applying prescriptive, actionable analytics across the commercial organization, Tika is transforming and optimizing sales organizations for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Tika is committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success and works with organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in New York City, Tika has offices in the United States, Europe, and India. For more information, visit www.Tikamobile.com.

