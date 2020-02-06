Tikcro Technologies Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) today announced that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Israel time), at the office of Goldfarb Seligman & Co., 98 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel. The record date for the meeting is February 7, 2020.

The meeting is being convened to approve the appointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member firm of KPMG International, as our independent registered public accounting firm, following the resignation of our previous independent registered public accounting firm. This proposal requires the approval of a simple majority of the shares voted on the matter.

Tikcro will send its shareholders of record a proxy statement describing the proposal, along with a proxy card enabling them to indicate their vote on each matter.

About Tikcro Technologies:

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com .

