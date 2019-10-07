Tikcro Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF), a pre-clinical stage developer of antibodies for cancer immune-therapy, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We continue to pursue the development of a new cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) antibody, which has shown strong comparative results in pre-clinical cancer treatment assays," said Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro. "The need to have a more effective CTLA-4 antibody is supported by results from early phase clinical trials in additional cancer indications. Results show objective response rates of the combination treatment of a PD-1 antibody with a mid-dose of a CTLA-4 antibody. Our development efforts aim to increase the efficacy of a CTLA-4 treatment and to broaden its approved indications. However, as CTLA-4 antibody treatment continues to gain attention, there is also increased competition involved. Based on pre-clinical results, our new CTLA-4 antibody has the potential to offer improved efficacy."

Several established and emerging pharma companies, including Tikcro, are pursuing new CTLA-4 antibodies to further broaden its clinical scope.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $248,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $341,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2019, the company reported $4.68 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) supports early stage development in growth areas, with a focus on biotechnology projects originated in Israeli academic centers. Tikcro is engaged with development of certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to raise financing and the risks related to early stage biotechnology projects, including, but not limited to, obtaining required licenses at reasonable commercial terms, the development, testing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our proposed products, intellectual property rights, competition, exposure to lawsuits and dependence on key suppliers and personnel. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Condensed Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



















June 30,

2019 Unaudited

December 31,

2018 Audited



Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,679

$ 280





Short-term bank deposits

-



5,015





Receivables and other financial asset 93

52





Total current assets 4,772

5,347



















Property and equipment, net 83

100





Operating lease right-of-use asset 191

-























Total assets $ 5,046

$ 5,447

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:











Other current liabilities $ 209

$ 300





Operating lease – short term liability 138

-







347

300



















Operating lease – long term liability 67

-



















Shareholders' equity 4,632

5,147



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,046

$ 5,447

























Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

















Research and development expenses $ 128 $ 188 $ 265 $ 411

















General and administrative expenses, net

141

159

287

308

















Total operating expenses

269

347

552

719

















Operating loss

(269)

(347)

(552)

(719)



















Financial income, net

21

6

33

1



















Net loss $ (248) $ (341) $ (519) $ (718)

















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ (0.05) $ (0.07)

















Weighted average number of shares used computing basic and diluted loss per share

9,879

9,879

9,879

9,879

SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

https://tikcro.com

