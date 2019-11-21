Tikcro Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Nov 21, 2019, 08:00 ET

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF), a pre-clinical stage developer of antibodies for cancer immune-therapy, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We have concluded the pre-clinical development stage of our anti-CTLA-4 antibody, which shows strong comparative results in cancer treatment assays," said Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro. "At this stage, we plan to reduce operating expenses. We expect to close our lab facilities and cease pre-clinical development efforts, which incurred $546,000 of R&D expenses in the previous twelve-month period. Due to the significant costs associated with production and clinical trials as well as the evolution of the immune therapy antibody market, we will continue to explore strategic opportunities for this antibody program and other alternatives."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $237,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $266,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2019, the company reported $4.45 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

About Tikcro Technologies
Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to raise financing or enter into strategic partnerships and the risks related to early stage biotechnology projects, including, but not limited to, obtaining required licenses at reasonable commercial terms, the development, testing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our proposed products, intellectual property rights, competition, exposure to lawsuits and dependence on key suppliers and personnel. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands)










September 30, 
2019

Unaudited

December 31,
2018

Audited

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,451

$

280


Short-term bank deposits

-

5,015


Receivables and other financial asset

107

52


     Total current assets

4,558

5,347









Property and equipment, net

75

100


Operating lease right-of-use asset

26

-











     Total assets

$

4,659

$

5,447








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Other current liabilities

$

228

$

300


Operating lease – short term liability

36

-



264

300









Shareholders' equity

4,395

5,147









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,659

$

5,447











Tikcro Technologies Ltd.
Statements of Operations
(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended 
September 30,

Nine Months Ended 
   September  30,




2019

2018

2019

2018











Research and development
expenses

$

117

$

117

$

382

$

528











General and administrative
expenses, net

146

175

433

483











Total operating expenses

263

292

815

1,011











Operating loss

(263)

(292)

(815)

(1,011)












Financial income, net

26

26

59

27












Net loss

$

(237)

$

(266)

$

(756)

$

(984)











Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.10)










Weighted average number of shares
used computing basic and diluted
loss per share

9,879

9,879

9,879

9,879

SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

You just read:

Tikcro Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Nov 21, 2019, 08:00 ET