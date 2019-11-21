Tikcro Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF), a pre-clinical stage developer of antibodies for cancer immune-therapy, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We have concluded the pre-clinical development stage of our anti-CTLA-4 antibody, which shows strong comparative results in cancer treatment assays," said Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro. "At this stage, we plan to reduce operating expenses. We expect to close our lab facilities and cease pre-clinical development efforts, which incurred $546,000 of R&D expenses in the previous twelve-month period. Due to the significant costs associated with production and clinical trials as well as the evolution of the immune therapy antibody market, we will continue to explore strategic opportunities for this antibody program and other alternatives."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $237,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $266,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2019, the company reported $4.45 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Condensed Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



















September 30,

2019 Unaudited

December 31,

2018 Audited



Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,451

$ 280





Short-term bank deposits

-



5,015





Receivables and other financial asset 107

52





Total current assets 4,558

5,347



















Property and equipment, net 75

100





Operating lease right-of-use asset 26

-























Total assets $ 4,659

$ 5,447

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:











Other current liabilities $ 228

$ 300





Operating lease – short term liability 36

-







264

300



















Shareholders' equity 4,395

5,147



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,659

$ 5,447

























Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018





















Research and development

expenses $ 117 $ 117 $ 382 $ 528





















General and administrative

expenses, net

146

175

433

483





















Total operating expenses

263

292

815

1,011





















Operating loss

(263)

(292)

(815)

(1,011)























Financial income, net

26

26

59

27























Net loss $ (237) $ (266) $ (756) $ (984)





















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ (0.08) $ (0.10)



















Weighted average number of shares

used computing basic and diluted

loss per share

9,879

9,879

9,879

9,879

SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.