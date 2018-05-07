Tikcro Technologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Industry Events in May 2018

The 17 th MIXiii-BIOMED 2018 Conference and Exhibition to be held at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 15 – 17, 2018. Management will give an oral presentation on the Company's antibody development approach in the track entitled: Next Generation Oncology Treatments on Tuesday, May 15 th at 13:20 PM IST.

to be held at the David InterContinental Hotel in on – 17, 2018. Management will give an oral presentation on the Company's antibody development approach in the track entitled: on Tuesday, May 15 at 13:20 PM IST. The 2018 Biotech Investment Showcase to be held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, 61-65 Great Queen St in London, UK on May 22 – 23, 2018. Management will present in the track entitled: Drug Discovery and Development – Microbiome, Immuno-oncology, Oncology on Tuesday, May 22 nd at 10:30 AM GMT.

For more information and registration, please visit the event websites: MIXii-BIOMED and Biotech Investment Showcase.

A copy of the corporate presentation will be available on Tikcro's website at: www.tikcro.com.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) supports early stage development in growth areas, with a focus on biotechnology projects originated in Israeli academic centers. Tikcro is engaged with development of certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to raise financing and the risks related to early stage biotechnology projects, including, but not limited to, obtaining required licenses at reasonable commercial terms, the development, testing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our proposed products, intellectual property rights, competition, exposure to lawsuits and dependence on key suppliers and personnel. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tikcro-technologies-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-industry-events-in-may-2018-300643587.html

SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

http://tikcro.com

