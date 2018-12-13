Tikcro Technologies To Present Unique Properties of a Novel CTLA-4 Antibody at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019 in the U.S.

News provided by

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Mar 14, 2019, 07:00 ET

REHOVOT, Israel, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF), a pre-clinical stage antibody immunotherapy company leveraging a novel mimitope approach for antibody generation, today announced that it will present a scientific poster featuring the unique properties of a novel CTLA-4 antibody at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA on Friday, March 29, 2019Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

The poster titled "A CTLA4 antibody with enhanced properties" will feature TikAb, a full human CTLA-4 antibody, and in-vitro and in-vivo assay results with comparative data to the existing treatment will be presented.

Title: A CTLA-4 antibody with enhanced properties
Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Time: 8:00am12:00pm ET
Session: Immune Checkpoints 1
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 24

Additional abstract information is available here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/2667

About Tikcro Technologies
Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) supports early stage development in growth areas, with a focus on biotechnology projects originated in Israeli academic centers. Tikcro is engaged with development of certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.tikcro.com

Also from this source

Dec 13, 2018, 11:45 ET Tikcro Technologies Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting...

Nov 14, 2018, 07:00 ET Tikcro Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tikcro Technologies To Present Unique Properties of a Novel CTLA-4 Antibody at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019 in the U.S.

News provided by

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Mar 14, 2019, 07:00 ET