TIKI® Brand Introduces BiteFighter® Plug & Repel™, An Easier Way to Enjoy Outdoor Spaces Without Mosquitoes

With more than 60 million U.S. households already using outdoor string lights to shape their outdoor spaces, Plug & Repel builds on something people already rely on and expands its purpose. By replacing a single E26 bulb in a standard set of string lights, the system transforms familiar lighting into a discreet mosquito protection solution that uses established and effective repellency and works without sprays, lotions or bulky devices.

"Plug & Repel adds mosquito protection to outdoor spaces without asking people to rearrange how they gather, eat or spend time together," said Sam Reimesch, senior product manager at TIKI Brand. "We focused on making that protection affordable and easy to add, so it integrates into setups people already have and feels intentional, not intrusive."

Once activated, Plug & Repel creates an invisible, odor-free zone of mosquito protection covering up to 110 square feet, with the ability to add additional units to the same set of string lights every 12 feet to create new zones and extend coverage across larger spaces as needed. Designed to work as part of an outdoor lighting configuration, the system turns on with a remote and requires minimal interaction after initial setup, with affordable refill pods replaced periodically throughout the season, keeping ongoing use simple and budget-friendly.

"This is a system designed around real outdoor behavior," Reimesch added. "It lets people spend less time thinking about mosquito repellents and more time enjoying their outdoor spaces, knowing protection is already in place."

Key Benefits Include:

Easy Integration: Replaces a bulb within existing sets of string lights, with no sprays or yard treatments required

Replaces a bulb within existing sets of string lights, with no sprays or yard treatments required Effective Protection: Invisible, odor-free mosquito barrier covering up to 110 square feet

Invisible, odor-free mosquito barrier covering up to 110 square feet Low Maintenance: Streamlined setup with only periodic pod replacement required

Streamlined setup with only periodic pod replacement required Affordable Solution: The Plug & Repel device is priced at $24.99 and includes a 12-hour pod

The Plug & Repel device is priced at $24.99 and includes a 12-hour pod Replacements: Refill pods lasting up to 48 hours are available for $9.99

With Plug & Repel, mosquito protection becomes part of the existing backyard setup rather than another product to manage, allowing people to stay present and enjoy the moments they create outside without distraction.

Plug & Repel is now available at major retailers nationwide, including Lowe's, Target and Amazon, offering a new way to enjoy outdoor spaces with fewer interruptions from mosquitoes as the summer months approach.

For more information on Plug & Repel and the full TIKI Brand product offering, visit tikibrand.com.

About TIKI Brand

TIKI Brand is part of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI Brand features a full line of decorative torches, torch fuels, smokeless fire pits and other mosquito repellency products that enhance the consumer's backyard, making your outdoor space the best room of the house. TIKI Brand can be found at all major retailers nationwide both in-store and online. For more information, visit www.tikibrand.com

SOURCE TIKI Brand