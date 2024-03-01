TIKI® Brand Launches Customizable Propane Fire Pit with Modular Attachments

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand, a market leader in backyard products including outdoor torches, torch fuel, smokeless fire pits, outdoor lighting and mosquito repellency, launched their newest product innovation with the Customizable Propane Gas Fire Pit. Designed to be a stylish upgrade to the backyard, the Propane Fire Pit is adaptable to consumers' desires with modular attachments to further enhance their fire pit.

A tiki brand propane fire pit on a patio

The Propane Fire Pit marks TIKI Brand's entry into the propane fire pit category, bringing the same modern design customers love from their Smokeless Fire Pits and adds the control and reliability of propane. The Propane Fire Pit's smokeless experience elevates the comfort and ambiance for any gathering.

"We're continually listening to consumer needs as the fire pit category expands and innovates to create the best fire pit experience possible," said Jeremy Yingst, TIKI® Brand product manager. "We heard their desires and designed our Propane Fire Pit to be the perfect centerpiece for any outdoor space, whether it calls for a full tower heater or a fire pit table."

The Propane Fire Pit is made from durable, weatherproof materials, has a slide-out propane tray for easy access and has an output of 40,000 BTUs. There are several built-in safety features like tip sensor to provide peace-of-mind while creating long-lasting memories with the whole family.

Launching alongside the Propane Fire Pit, the Table Attachment adds style and even more functionality to the fire pit. The attachment connects with the base to elevate your fire pit to a stylish and sturdy tabletop. TIKI plans to introduce several more attachments for the Propane Fire Pit throughout 2024.

To learn more about the Propane Fire Pit and Table Attachment visit www.tikibrand.com.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is part of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches, torch fuels, smokeless fire pits, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and other mosquito repellency products that enhance the consumer's backyard, making your outdoor space the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand can be found at all major retailers nationwide both in-store and online. For more information, visit www.tikibrand.com

SOURCE TIKI® Brand