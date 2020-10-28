Tiki is coming out of stealth to announce its plan to fix data privacy while returning billions to users.
The time is now; companies like Google cannot continue to exploit our data. Tiki is a startup giving users back control of their data, letting them choose which companies can access their data to get users paid thousands per year.
Oct 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every user of the internet has been affected by technology and the exploitation of personal data. Whether it be a hacked account exposing personal information or ads and marketing that go too far, the vast majority have been affected by data mismanagement. To add fuel to the debate and problem, tech companies, businesses, and even foreign governments trade and treat personal data like it's their own, often profiting handsomely. With governments only beginning to address the monopoly on data, like the recent Google antitrust suit filed in the US— there is a long way to go to highlight the severity of data mismanagement.
Until now, companies treated data as a free resource to use as they saw fit. Boston startup Tiki Inc. is working hard to change that for users around the world. Tiki was founded by Mike Audi and Brian Gagnon at the beginning of 2020 to address fundamental issues in how user data is stored, consumed, and monetized. With decades of experience building massive-scale data-driven solutions, Tiki began with research into the thousands of companies and governments that have tried to regulate data use and privacy but failed. The team at Tiki discovered the need for a transparent user-centric model that put the user securely in control of their data and paid for their data.
"We, as users, have the power to take back control of our data and demand better, so we've set out to enable just that" – Mike Audi
Tiki enables users to make effective decisions about their data privacy while getting paid serious money. Users are in control with three powerful features: see your data, control how your data is used, and monetize your data in a secure marketplace with trusted buyers. By making this process seamless for users, Tiki hopes that more users take their data value seriously, take back control of their data, holding big tech and businesses accountable.
Learn more at https://mytiki.com
|
Contacts
|
Mike Audi
|
Founder
|
+1 (518) 322-5627
|
Brian Gagnon
|
Founder
|
+1 (207) 352-5549
SOURCE Tiki Inc.