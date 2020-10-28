Tiki is coming out of stealth to announce its plan to fix data privacy while returning billions to users.

Until now, companies treated data as a free resource to use as they saw fit. Boston startup Tiki Inc. is working hard to change that for users around the world. Tiki was founded by Mike Audi and Brian Gagnon at the beginning of 2020 to address fundamental issues in how user data is stored, consumed, and monetized. With decades of experience building massive-scale data-driven solutions, Tiki began with research into the thousands of companies and governments that have tried to regulate data use and privacy but failed. The team at Tiki discovered the need for a transparent user-centric model that put the user securely in control of their data and paid for their data.

We, as users, have the power to take back control of our data and demand better, so we've set out to enable just that.

"We, as users, have the power to take back control of our data and demand better, so we've set out to enable just that" – Mike Audi

Tiki enables users to make effective decisions about their data privacy while getting paid serious money. Users are in control with three powerful features: see your data, control how your data is used, and monetize your data in a secure marketplace with trusted buyers. By making this process seamless for users, Tiki hopes that more users take their data value seriously, take back control of their data, holding big tech and businesses accountable.

Learn more at https://mytiki.com

Contacts





Mike Audi Founder +1 (518) 322-5627 [email protected] Brian Gagnon Founder +1 (207) 352-5549 [email protected]

SOURCE Tiki Inc.

Related Links

https://mytiki.com

