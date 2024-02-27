Tikit by Cireson Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikit by Cireson, conversational ticketing built for Microsoft Teams, is available on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams.

Tikit is an IT Service Management (ITSM) platform designed for the Microsoft Cloud. Powered by your existing Microsoft 365 investment. Cireson is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner focused on creating software solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technology with more than a decade of experience in delivering ITSM solutions exclusively for the Microsoft ecosystem. Tikit was launched in 2021 as a means to fulfill a growing need in the market for cloud-based solutions.

"Tikit by Cireson is designed to be a more efficient and streamlined service desk while delivering advanced automations, integrations and alignment to the ITIL framework. We believe in empowering your employees to work HOW and WHERE they choose to work, without disruptions to their flow of work," said Shaun Ericson, Solutions Architect at Tikit by Cireson. "We are honored to be a part of the Microsoft Partner Network and collectively work together towards delivering solutions designed to improve the employee experience within organizations."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Tikit by Cireson solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem, which now includes the Teams Store."

Cireson is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner focused on creating software solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technology. With Cireson, you can choose to centralize your business processes on-premise with their Microsoft System Center Service Manager (SCSM) products, or in the cloud with their SaaS Microsoft 365 ITSM platform, Tikit. As Microsoft Service Management experts, Cireson technology is designed to maximize the value of your existing Microsoft investments. For more information, visit Cireson.com.

