TikTok & Snap Alums Launch mayk.it, a new Social Music Creation App

Founded by TikTok, Snap, and Google alums, mayk.it is working to connect users to simple music creation tools, a medium that is less represented in favor of photo and video-focused mediums. Breaking down barriers to music creation will allow people to comfortably and effortlessly express themselves through song and sound. Now, music content is depressurized and democratized.

The platform harnesses three core fundamentals in technology and product to effectively enable their users to begin their musical journey. Users will enjoy easy access to quality tools that are accessible in a collaborative medium. Once a user chooses a voice filter and a beat, they can begin creating and sharing songs in a matter of seconds.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, co-founders Stefan Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger wanted to create music, but realized creative spaces with beginner-oriented tools did not exist. Their mission: build a platform that would be easy enough for anyone to use, but sophisticated enough to support aspiring artists and create streaming quality sounds. To achieve this, they combined studio-grade audio production tools in a simple design interface.

"mayk.it is so close to my heart," says Stefan Heinrich Henriquez, mayk.it's CEO. "Making songs is a great equalizer inaccessible to most. We all have a voice - and with access to free pro tools - anyone can experience music as a liberating creative outlet. I hope our new creative tool inspires more people to connect via personalized songs."

Akiva Bamberger, mayk.it's CTO, continued, "So many aspiring artists with musical dreams stop producing due to the frustration of traditional audio software tools. Focusing on the beginner and creating the most fun, fastest, and easiest way to make songs, is really important to allow more potential artists to express themselves."

mayk.it secured $4 Million in funding from notable investors including: Greycroft, Chicago Ventures, Slow Ventures, firstminute, as well as Steven Galanis, Randi Zuckerberg, YouTuber Mr. Beasts' Night media, Spotify's 1st CMO Sophia Bendz, Cyan Banister, Artist T-Pain and Music Industry Veteran Zach Katz, among others.

Greycroft's Dana Settle added, "I believe that all humans are fundamentally creative – I watch my kids expressing themselves creatively in building (Minecraft/Roblox), photos (Instagram), videos (TikTok) and now with sound & music (mayk.it)! It's exciting to be involved with such a diverse and incredible team building the platform for the next frontier of creativity."

Artist T-Pain, shares, "It was really hard and crazy expensive, when I had to find a way to make my sound in music. I'm mega excited that now others can have a fast and free way to tune their voice, find their sound, and be comfortable discovering their musical journey."

mayk.it will be a tool to connect talented, unrecognized musical creators to industry professionals, songwriters and producers. Major record label A&R producer Mickey 'Memphitz' Wright Jr. explained, "I think mayk.it is the next fun & creative way for me to find the next best-known-unknown future stars for our record label. On this app, users could make a hit without even trying."

Manu, a content creator with 15M followers, was an early beta tester. Of the user experience, Manu said, "mayk.it allowed me to truly be a 360-content creator as I can now make & own my own songs for my videos - this is unleashing even more creativity for me as I have full creative control over the songs I'm making for my content. I never thought I could sing or create my own comedy audio roster but with the right tools, literally everyone can sing now."

Users can join mayk.it's waitlist by directly messaging the mayk.it team (@mayk.it on TikTok or IG) to gain early access. More information is available at www.mayk.it .

