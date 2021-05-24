TikTok and SiriusXM to Create Exclusive Audio Experiences including SiriusXM Music Channel and Pandora Playlists

This summer, SiriusXM will launch TikTok Radio, a full-time music channel featuring the trending sounds that are redefining pop culture from TikTok. TikTok Radio will be presented by TikTok creators, tastemakers, and DJs. TikTok Radio will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop, and all connected devices.

Sonically synched to the TikTok experience, the channel will feel like a radio version of the platform's "For You" page. The TikTok Radio channel will feature a diverse group of TikTok creators showcasing trending music and stories behind the songs throughout each day, as well as a weekly music countdown dedicated to TikTok's top trending tracks. Listeners can expect to hear directly from music's next generation of rising stars and whatever else the TikTok community is vibing to.

Also, beginning today, Pandora is launching a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TikTok creators who will take listeners through their favorite songs with special commentary about their selections. The creators will be curating, hosting, and promoting the playlists to their fans on TikTok. The TikTok Tastemakers series will kick off with Bella Poarch , and other creators including Christian Shelton and Nick Tangorra following in the coming months. Pandora listeners can also tune into the TikTok Hits Playlist featuring all of the latest and greatest songs featured and trending on TikTok.

TikTok fans will also have access to select re-airings of Pandora's original events series, Pandora LIVE. Recently, Pandora LIVE Powered by Women featuring Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan re-aired on TikTok. Additional upcoming events will be announced throughout the year.

"We are excited to collaborate with TikTok to create new content that brings the vibrancy of the leading social networking service to life on live radio and our streaming platforms," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "The effect TikTok has on music, and pop culture in general, is undeniable. Our platforms will provide a unique opportunity for TikTok creators to engage with our listeners with content experiences that have never been done before in audio. The exclusive SiriusXM channel will bring a new take on radio by tapping into the latest music trends on TikTok, while Pandora listeners will get access to playlists curated personally by TikTok's top creators."

"TikTok is redefining the way that fans discover music and artists, while enabling a new form of musical engagement and creative expression,'' said Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music, TikTok. "We are excited to work with SiriusXM on TikTok Radio and to bring TikTok creators to Pandora to make the trends, music, and creative influences that are playing such a defining role in modern culture even more accessible."

Obermann added, "We're really excited to see this come to life and thank the SiriusXM team for being such an innovative and visionary collaborator."

"When I started posting on TikTok in the beginning of the pandemic, I had no idea that, less than a year after starting my TikTok, I'd sing in a Super Bowl commercial. Making videos for TikTok is always the highlight of my day, and I'm lucky to have found such a supportive musical community," said TikTok creator Christian Shelton, whose playlist will be one of the first in Pandora's TikTok Tastemakers series. "The playlist I created reflects my love for all genres and features new and old music, a lot of which is inspired by my fans on TikTok! I want people who listen to my Pandora playlist to get to know me a bit more through the music I love."

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

