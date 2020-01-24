TikTok Appoints Erich Andersen as Global General Counsel

Commenting on the hire, Mr. Zhu said, "Today's announcement marks TikTok's latest move in building out our global expertise in key areas such as compliance and IP protection. Erich is uniquely qualified to lead those efforts, building upon the strengths of our current legal team. His deep experience is an excellent asset as we work to further build trust with regulators, policymakers, users and partners."

Mr. Andersen said, "I am delighted to join TikTok at this exciting moment in the company's journey. In just a handful of years, TikTok has become one of the world's most dynamic internet platforms, inspiring creativity and bringing joy to millions of users worldwide. I look forward to tackling the various and ever-evolving issues that TikTok and the entire industry face. Together with Alex and TikTok's broader leadership team, I will work to place this fast-growing company at the forefront of global efforts to promote and balance user and community safety, alongside creative expression."

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com .

Contact:

PR@TikTok.com

SOURCE TikTok

Related Links

http://www.tiktok.com

