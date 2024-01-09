TikTok badges Fospha as its newest Measurement Partner

News provided by

Fospha

09 Jan, 2024, 13:18 ET

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fospha and TikTok are delighted to announce a partnership to help TikTok's eCommerce advertisers accurately measure their digital marketing performance. With this partnership, Fospha and TikTok will be collaborating closely to help brands level up their attribution and understand where they have headroom to grow, in order to achieve the best return on their ad spend.

What's the problem this partnership is solving? 

Measuring the effectiveness of impressions-led advertising has been a massive problem since the advent of paid social channels. It's a problem that has become increasingly difficult following Apple's iOS changes that limited the ability to track users from apps or digital platforms onto advertisers' websites.

These challenges have led to businesses relying even more on basic click-based attribution, which significantly undervalues the role played by upper-funnel activity. A 2023 Fospha report shows that Last-Click attribution misses 74% of sales driven by impression-based media like Paid Social and TikTok, and 79% of sales driven specifically by TikTok. Across their client base, Fospha also found that brands that aren't investing in brand and awareness activity have higher acquisition cost and lower return on advertising spend.

Why Fospha? 

Fospha are pioneering a transformational new approach to cross-channel digital marketing measurement. A no-code implementation means clients are live in 2 to 3 weeks with a year of full funnel performance (impressions, clicks, zero-party data) modelled and it's completely privacy-safe (no user-level personal data is used).

Sam Carter, Fospha CEO, said, "Fospha's mission is to help our clients spend their marketing budgets with confidence, acquiring as many customers as possible and generating the best return possible on their marketing budgets. This mission is more vital than ever, as macro-economic conditions have squeezed advertising budgets significantly in 2023.

The results of the partnership pilot have been phenomenal for brands advertising on TikTok and we're absolutely delighted that TikTok are recognizing in Fospha a partner that can help a huge number of their customers quickly and radically improve their understanding of what's working in their marketing mix, so they can immediately start making better investment decisions."

If you'd like to find out more, you can read more about one of the partnership pilot results here: https://www.fospha.com/case-studies/the-essence-vault.

You can also reach out to Fospha or your TikTok account manager for more details.

For press enquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Fospha

Also from this source

Fospha Voted Best Attribution Platform for B2C Brands in Sweep of G2 Summer Attribution Awards

Fospha Voted Best Attribution Platform for B2C Brands in Sweep of G2 Summer Attribution Awards

Fospha, a leading marketing measurement platform for eCommerce, have recently been awarded multiple top accolades by G2 users, including being named...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.