TikTok Business Account Now? How Ballard Designs Décor & Furniture Retailer Shares Its Social Side.

Ballard Designs

31 May, 2023, 08:20 ET

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home décor and furniture omnichannel company, Ballard Designs, turns 40 this year. How does a successful, mature brand stay on-trend in the fast-moving world of home fashion when the clock is ticking? TikTok.

Recent reporting on social media Trends & Behaviors by GWI marketing research confirms that social media use has leveled out worldwide, but

  • TikTok alone grew 32% in the past two years.
  • "And despite its youthful reputation, (TikTok) engagement has grown the most among Gen X and baby boomers," the GWI report concluded.

Home furniture and décor corporations that appeal to all ages have taken note.

Ballard launched its corporate TikTok channel in March of 2020 and has slowly built a following by serving up the latest looks in home décor and inspiring do-it-yourself decorators – with fun and a dry sense of humor.

"Witty little posts like this one work because our fans and customers love light-hearted visual snacks," notes Steve Dumas, Senior Director of Digital Marketing for Ballard Designs. "And everyone loves a gorgeous room!"

Creating a hit TikTok moment is like trying to catch lightening in a bottle, of course, especially when you're a corporation. The line between conversation and advertising is a fine one and takes a lot of luck and finesse to walk.

One of Ballard's most popular TikTok posts used actress Drew Barrymore's funny on-air rant against recessed lighting to highlight the company's selection of wall sconces. The company's post with that soundtrack really touched a nerve with interior design lovers while making them laugh.

By capitalizing on trending content, engaging early, and posting at least three times a week, companies like Ballard are using TikTok to build their brand story while the channel is still relatively uncluttered with commercial posts.

According to Ballard Designs social media specialist and videographer Kelley Bostian, "Some posts soar, some flatline. The best posts are really about people sharing laughs and ideas."

Director Dumas adds, "And when you're a commercial company, you want to avoid making people feel like they're being sold. Finding the trends and material, and then bringing it all together seamlessly is the hardest part," he confides. "But we will definitely keep trying. "

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

Contact Ann Bailey. 404-603-7239 [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs

