TikTok Chief Security Officer Alum Joins Former U.S Congressman to Found Bitsight Cyber Risk Advisory Board

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk management, today announced the launch of its Cyber Risk Advisory Board, a council of senior cybersecurity, policy, and governance experts formed to help guide Bitsight's strategy. Harnessing the expertise from Fortune 100 cybersecurity leaders, digital supply chain innovators, and public policy advocates, the Advisory Board marks the next phase in Bitsight's continued commitment to transforming how organizations manage risk.

"Our cyber risk data sits at the center of global commerce," said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight. "We analyze over 4 billion cyber events daily, informing decisions across every industry, from assessing capital issuance to managing exposure on the critical infrastructure that keeps us safe. It is an incredible responsibility and trust, and we could not be more thrilled to have such deep cybersecurity expertise join us on our journey."

The new Advisory Board members will serve as strategic advisors as Bitsight continues to expand its cyber risk portfolio, providing guidance on Bitsight's rating governance and methodology; exposure management solutions; compliance and public policy; and a host of other cyber related initiatives.

Founding board members include:

The Honorable James R. Langevin, former Member of Congress – A lifelong public servant, Jim Langevin served as a member of Rhode Island's U.S. congressional delegation from 2001-2023. During this time, he became a national leader on securing U.S. technology infrastructure against cyber threats. He served on the Committees on Armed Services, Intelligence, and Homeland Security. Notably, he was co-founder and co-chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus and a member of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

– A lifelong public servant, served as a member of U.S. congressional delegation from 2001-2023. During this time, he became a national leader on securing U.S. technology infrastructure against cyber threats. He served on the Committees on Armed Services, Intelligence, and Homeland Security. Notably, he was co-founder and co-chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus and a member of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission. Roland Cloutier , former Fortune 100 CSO – With more than 25 years of experience in the military, law enforcement, and commercial sector, Roland Cloutier is one of the world's leading experts in corporate and enterprise cybersecurity, privacy enforcement, and digital business enablement. He previously served as the Global Chief Security Officer of ByteDance & TikTok, ADP, and EMC. He has received numerous awards for his security leadership and practitioner excellence and is also the distinguished author of his book, ' Becoming a Global Chief Security Executive Officer' .

"The power of Bitsight data, and the insights it provides, is absolutely game-changing," said Roland Cloutier. "To not only see exposure across the entire attack surface, but to then quantify the risk it presents to the organization is exactly what security, risk, and compliance teams need to stay ahead of a constantly evolving threat."

Derek Vadala will serve as the company's executive representative and chairperson of the Advisory Board. As Bitsight's Chief Risk Officer, Vadala brings extensive experience as a security and risk leader, including an 18-year tenure at Moody's Corporation where he served as its Chief Information Security Officer and led the Global Cyber Risk Group for Moody's Investors Service, the company's credit rating agency.

"Bitsight is the only provider that is both a leader in first-party External Attack Surface Management protecting the enterprise and Third-Party Risk Management safeguarding that enterprise's digital supply chain," said Vadala. "That end-to-end visibility is essential for modern risk leaders and the creation of this Advisory Board will undoubtedly benefit our more than 3000 customers and strategic partners who rely on Bitsight to manage risk."

Bitsight is trusted by thousands of risk leaders, government officials, board members, insurers, and investors. Powered by the largest cyber risk dataset in the world, Bitsight helps modern security leaders identify, mitigate, and communicate risk to protect their organizations. It remains the only security ratings provider with multiple, independent third party studies statistically correlating to critical outcomes, including cybersecurity incidents, data breaches, and company stock performance.

Co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, James R. Langevin shared his excitement for the new Advisory Board noting that, "It is a privilege to be part of such an innovative, forward-thinking, and impactful company."

