TikTok Influencers Available on Markerly Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markerly has integrated the TikTok platform into its influencer marketing software. Clients who subscribe to the software are now able to manage TikTok influencer campaigns from start to finish.

"Clients who activate influencer campaigns primarily for product placement and relevancy as a lifestyle brand are drawn to TikTok. TikTok allows brands to be shown off organically, in an engaging way, without appearing salesy," says Justin Kline, founder of Markerly.

Influencer marketing software Markerly now supports TikTok

TikTok is only 1 year old but boasts 500 million monthly active users; most being young adults. Brands that are successful on TikTok create silly videos that embrace pop culture or are fun to imitate. The San Diego Zoo, Chipotle and The Washington Post are great examples of successful TikTok use by brands.

"TikTok is not like Vine; we discouraged our clients from using Vine as we saw a decrease in usage month after month. We were actually the first influencer company to report on the mass exodus of Vine users in 2016 using data we'd been collecting."

Markerly is encouraging clients to play around with TikTok in addition to partnerships on the influencer trifecta: YouTube, Instagram and Blogs.

Markerly, an influencer management and software company, has been on top of trending influencer content since starting in 2012. Markerly provides white-labeled influencer software for brands and agencies that want to manage their own networks and campaigns. Markerly also provides full-service campaign management.

Media Contact

Sarah Kline

(512) 828-3556

Sarah@Markerly.com

Related Images

markerly-tiktok.jpg

Markerly + TikTok

Influencer marketing software Markerly now supports TikTok

Related Links

Markerly

SOURCE Markerly