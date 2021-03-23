TikTok Is Now the Most Used App by Teens & Pre-teens in the US

TikTok Is Now the Most Used App by Teens and Pre-teens in the US Tweet this

1.) TikTok : 105.1 minutes. 32%

: 105.1 minutes. 32% 2.) YouTube : 102.6 minutes. 69.7%

: 102.6 minutes. 69.7% 3.) Roblox : 90 minutes. 24%

: 90 minutes. 24% 4.) Amino : 89.5 minutes. 1.18%

: 89.5 minutes. 1.18% 5.) Avakin Life : 86.6 minutes. 1.32%

: 86.6 minutes. 1.32% 6.) YouTube Kids : 85.8 minutes. 6.9%

: 85.8 minutes. 6.9% 7.) Wattpad : 80.6 minutes. 2.9%

: 80.6 minutes. 2.9% 8.) Netflix : 80.6 minutes. 27.4%

: 80.6 minutes. 27.4% 9.) IMVU : 72.8 minutes. 1.3%

: 72.8 minutes. 1.3% 10.) Hulu: 71 minutes. 9.2%

Popular social media apps Instagram and Snapchat are ranked all the way down at 21 & 23, each with usage at about 60 minutes per day.

It's clear that online videos rule the average child's screen time. YouTube dominated children's screen time for many years, but TikTok has taken the lead in 2020.

According to MMGuardian data analytics, here's how TikTok 'daily usage' amongst children has grown over the years:

2017: 44 minutes

2018: 57 minutes

2019: 70 minutes

2020: 105 minutes

The video-sharing app boasts millions of active users. The problem for parents is that kids aren't the only ones on this platform. Similar to Snapchat and Instagram, countless reports confirm that youngsters have been bombarded by explicit messages from potential predators on the app.

If parents do wish to allow their child to use apps like TikTok, we highly recommend using monitoring apps, such as MMGuardian to ensure that their child is not communicating with anyone who they shouldn't be.

When necessary, MMGuardian allows parent to view their child's SMS texts and messages in popular social media apps, including TikTok . MMGuardian also provides parents with AI-based alerts if messages of concern are detected, such as a predator trying to contact a child, so parents don't have to worry about reading every single one of their child's messages.

In 2020, MMGuardian sent parents 2.5 million safety alerts for messages of concern related to:

– predators/grooming

– drugs

– cyberbullying

– suicidal thoughts

– violence

– sexting

