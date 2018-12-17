TikTok Pledges $2 Million Dollars for the Season of Giving Back with #CreateforaCause

TikTok has committed a total pledge of $2 Million dollars to inspire their community to do good through the in-app design as a way for users to come together. To achieve this goal, users must take part in the holiday filter to meet the goal. #CreateforaCause is a celebration of the season of giving and recognizes charities that are making a difference, particularly for causes that proven to be important with the TikTok creators. The program is designed to empower users to be active, make a difference and join together to impact the world for the better.

TikTok is the power behind the movement giving users an effortless way to participate, allowing them to seamlessly integrate creative and fun filters all while raising donations for good. With the launch of 15 new seasonal holiday filters, users are encouraged to post with the hashtag #CreateforaCause to show their best creativity and raise awareness for the three charities. Filters such as the surprisingly "smart" AR Santa popping out of a chimney, reindeer horns for dogs through the newly launched dog filters, snow globe effects, elf face filters and more, will all be available for users to enjoy. With each post and hashtag, TikTok will donate directly to the charities with the overall dollars raised shared between each.

"It is so important that we continue to drive awareness of nonprofits and community programs that strive to make the world a better place. The amount of good that we can achieve by coming together can be incredible and I'm thrilled to support and partner with TikTok in using the platform to bring people together to support the causes that matter to them," said actor and singer Nick Jonas. "I know the personal responsibility of using my platform to raise awareness and drive positivity. TikTok's commitment to using their global community for good is a message I stand behind."

"As more creators join our universe, we are inspired to make a difference, seeing the many who use their TikTok platform to inspire good on a daily basis. This program is the first in what will be many, where TikTok empowers our community to make the world a better place. We strive to always make our platform a place to inspire doing good, being active, and showcasing your true self and creativity," said Stefan Heinrich, Head of Global Marketing at TikTok. "We are excited to welcome new partners to the platform such as Khloe, Nick and Nina to help raise awareness of the program and help us reach our donation efforts."

TikTok and partners will announce donations raised following the program that will benefit each charity in different ways to help assist programs that are important to the community. The charity collaborations include:

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. The digital platform is activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to create offline impact in every US area code and in 131 countries. For this campaign, TikTok is providing daily essentials for people experiencing homelessness and will be partnering with Khloe Kardashian , Shawn Mendes , Ashley Benson , Rae Sremm ur d and Sway Lee to help raise awareness on the platform.

is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. The digital platform is activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to create offline impact in every US area code and in 131 countries. For this campaign, TikTok is providing daily essentials for people experiencing homelessness and will be partnering with , , , Rae Sremm d and Sway Lee to help raise awareness on the platform. Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 200 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. Through its "Save the Oceans, Feed the World" campaign, Oceana seeks to rebuild the world's oceans so they can provide a healthy seafood meal to over a billion people each day in a way that is truly sustainable. Nina Dobrev , Vanessa Hudgens and Kourtney Kardashian will help promote awareness of the organization on their TikTok channels. Visit www.oceana.org to learn more.

#CreateforaCause will launch on Friday, December 21 and run through Wednesday, December 26. Join the cause on social via the TikTok platform.

