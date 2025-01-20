TikTok Refugees Flock to Dorian to Make Their Videos Interactive

Dorian Launches New Video Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dorian announced the beta launch of its innovative video product, designed to empower creators to integrate video and audio into their games. This new tool opens up fresh content opportunities for video creators impacted by the TikTok ban, offering them a platform to not only preserve but also monetize their content.

Leaves Game Home Screen

Among the first to gain beta access is Shinorisu, a popular cosplayer on TikTok with 1.6 million followers. Facing the uncertainty brought about by TikTok's U.S. ban, Shinorisu sought a way to maintain access to her content for her U.S. fanbase and prepare for potential restrictions in other markets. She leaned into Dorian's new product leveraging her past TikTok clips to create her new game, Leaves - Interactive Cosplay .

"It's scary to think a platform as large as TikTok can just disappear with all my content," Shinorisu said. "With Dorian's new video product I can use my TikTok content and give it new life as a game. As a TikTok refugee, it came at the perfect time."

Dorian's platform has gained traction among creators such as cosplayers, comic artists, and fiction writers for its easy to use no-coding creation engine and unique free-to-play model allowing them to monetize their games. With the addition of video, TikTokers can now reuse their existing TikTok videos to create episodic content enriched with interactive game mechanics.

Dorian is unlocking a new world of opportunities for video creators, enabling them to produce their own interactive, Bandersnatch-style movies and shows. With the explosive popularity of mini-drama apps delivering easily digestible episodic content—and surpassing mainstream giants like TikTok, Netflix, and HBO apps in many markets on mobile—Dorian provides creators with the tools needed to turn their TikTok skits into interactive mini-dramas. These productions not only captivate audiences but also create exciting new revenue streams for creators.

"I have a strong TikTok following, but it's never monetized well," Shinorisu continued. "I've launched games on Dorian in the past, so I see the potential to bring in and diversify revenue using video. I'm excited to do more with it."

Meanwhile on Dorian, first time game creators are leaving their day jobs due to earnings from their indie games, with top creators seeing upwards of 6 figures in revenue. ValerieOS, the artist on Slashfic – a game that earned almost $1M in revenue in its first four months – expects further growth of her team's projects with new interactive video features.

"It's amazing to see my art come alive with animations and video," Valerie said. "This is turning a fictional love interest into an immersive romance experience like nothing our fans have seen before!"

With the volatility of the TikTok content landscape, creators need viable alternatives to safeguard their work and connect with audiences. Dorian's new video support provides a promising solution, fostering a vibrant community for creators and their fans impacted by the TikTok ban.

Sign up for Dorian today to start telling your story. If you're a TikTok refugee or storytelling creator looking for ways to monetize your content, apply for access to Dorian's new video beta here .

About Dorian

Dorian is a fast-growing platform for creating, distributing and monetizing mini dramas, visual novels, and dating sims. Dorian's no-code tools make it easy for anyone to turn their stories or comics into hit games while keeping full ownership of their work.

For more information, visit https://dorian.live/ .

