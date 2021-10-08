TikTok Royalty Brooklyn Queen Urges 4.6M Followers to Poke it Out on Fun New Music Single

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMB Records announced today the release of teen royalty Brooklyn Queen's fun new single "Poke It Out" produced by talented beatmakers Jupyter and Pop Lord.

Brooklyn and writer/producer Pop Lord worked hand in hand to ensure that "Poke It Out" has contagious twerk-worthy lyrics and a catchy hook that will start the party and inspire dancers from all over the world to join her 1.7M Instagram, and 4.6M TikTok, followers to participate in the #pokeitoutchallenge.

The wildly popular influencer Brooklyn Queen elaborated on the motivation behind the new track,

"I made "Poke It Out" for everybody who likes to turn up. The song is just a really fun song to get lit and dance with your friends. I also created a dance challenge for it and I look forward to seeing everyone do the #pokeitoutchallenge on social media!".

Brooklyn Queen is a rapidly rising star from the Motor City who has been writing songs, performing live and entertaining since she was 5 years old. This mega-talent caught the attention of BMB Entertainment, earning a record deal that made her kid-friendly, feel-good anthems "Keke Taught Me", "Beat the Baby" and "Emoji" available to millions.

In addition to creating original music, gracing stages across the country, and headlining her very own sold-out Live Nation House of Blues tour, the ambitious teen queen has made appearances on The Talent Show, and Teens Wanna Know, and stars as a lead cast member "Senna" on Brat TV's Charmers the new show, which follows a coven of teen witches at a summer camp called Whispering Sky.

Brooklyn's music can be streamed on YouTube, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Pandora. "Poke it Out" is now available on all platforms, the lyric video can be found on YouTube .

