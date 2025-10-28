TikTok Selects IAS for Brand Safety Measurement for TikTok Pangle Advertisers

IAS Provides TikTok Pangle Advertisers with Increased Transparency and Brand Protection

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced it was integrated by TikTok Pangle to launch new Brand Safety Features, in addition to Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement, for advertisers on TikTok Pangle, the TikTok ad network for Business.

TikTok Pangle totals over 380,000 global apps with a daily active user reach of 2.9 billion via app traffic. Advertisers can now pair IAS's AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) for post-bid measurement on TikTok, with IAS's Post-Bid Measurement for TikTok Pangle to drive incremental reach with confidence. This builds on IAS's Social Optimization offerings for TikTok, which empower advertisers with greater transparency and control over their advertising investments on the platform.

"Our advertisers greatly value IAS's scaled solutions on TikTok. These new Brand Safety features provide advertisers across the globe access to independent and trusted, third-party measurement across TikTok's offerings, including Pangle's hundreds of thousands of global apps," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "IAS is committed to providing brands with greater transparency wherever they allocate digital media spend so they can scale campaigns with confidence."

IAS's Post-Bid Measurement for TikTok Pangle provides global advertisers with:

Expanded Total Media Quality coverage: Viewability, Invalid Traffic (IVT), and Brand Safety Measurement across TikTok Pangle, in addition to TMQ for TikTok with coverage including TikTok's For You Feed, Profile Feed, Following Feed, Search Feed, For You Feed and TikTok Lite (in supported markets).

Viewability, Invalid Traffic (IVT), and Brand Safety Measurement across TikTok Pangle, in addition to TMQ for TikTok with coverage including TikTok's For You Feed, Profile Feed, Following Feed, Search Feed, For You Feed and TikTok Lite (in supported markets). Global reach: IAS supports TikTok Pangle advertising inventory spanning across 380,000 apps that reach audiences in the APAC, EMEA, LATAM and LATAM regions.

IAS supports TikTok Pangle advertising inventory spanning across 380,000 apps that reach audiences in the APAC, EMEA, LATAM and LATAM regions. Trusted, third-party measurement: Verification that ads running on TikTok Pangle appear alongside brand-safe mobile apps, adhering to industry standards.

This latest announcement expands on the IAS partnership with TikTok which began with launching a pre-bid optimization product in 2021. In April, IAS announced an expansion of Social Optimization for TikTok to include pre-bid Video Exclusion Lists.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

