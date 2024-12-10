TikTok Sensation Nora Freetly Joins Cast of "Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole"

"I am very grateful and excited to be a part of this film through playing the role of Amy." - Nora Freetly. Post this

"I've been a fan of the cartoon classics for as long as I can remember, so the concept for Oswald itself naturally grabbed my attention as it merges the genres of horror and adventure into the cartoon world. I am very grateful and excited to be a part of this film through playing the role of Amy. Lilton Stewart III has such a clear, creative vision of this reality-altering world and all of its distinct characters. The script immediately got me hooked, I can imagine his vision, and now I just can't wait to see it all come to life on screen!" - Nora Freetly

Nora, also known as "Nobo," started creating content on TikTok in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She showcased her art while being vulnerable about perfectionism, artistic blocks, and everything that comes with them. Her page grew over the years, as did she, soon realizing she was naturally gifted in the art of storytelling.

"When it comes to casting, I look for someone who captures the essence of the role, closest, without having to give notes or callbacks. So, it was pretty much a one-and-done situation when it came to auditioning for the role of Amy. Nora effortlessly embodied everything about Amy's core being, leaving everyone on the team floored. There are genuinely no words that could express how excited I am to collaborate with her on this film and see in real-time what she brings to the role as the character Amy becomes more and more realized through table reads, rehearsals, shooting, and the final result in post-production. I speak for everyone on board when I say this casting has the entire team smiling from ear to ear." – Lilton Stewart III (Writer/Director)

The logline for Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole states that Art, his brother, Evan, and some of their closest friends help track down his long-lost family lineage. When they find his Great-Grandpa Oswald's abandoned home, they are transported to a place lost in time, shrouded by dark Hollywood Magic. The group finds they are not alone when Oswald's come-to-life cartoon Rabbit, a dark entity, decides their lives belong to it. Art and his friends must work together to escape their magical prison before the Rabbit gets to them first.

The film is set to begin production next year; however, until then, you can view the haunting announcement trailer here: https://youtu.be/3ccFFrRrWF4?si=78heN4MALNc2tZr6

To learn more about Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole or to stay connected with all the socials, please visit: https://www.oswaldsrabbit.com.

