TikTok Star Addison Rae Launches ITEM Beauty

"I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way," says Addison Rae. "ITEM approaches beauty the same way that I do. I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about—clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features. It's about embracing all your imperfections because they all play a part in what makes you truly unique."

ITEM Beauty products are thoughtfully developed for Gen Z consumers with bold, fuss-free packaging and unexpected product forms. Every formula is packed with clean, science-backed ingredients and is free of parabens, phthalates, talc, and mineral oil. The debut collection will feature six cruelty-free, vegan-friendly essentials including:



Lash Snack lengthening mascara, $14 MSRP

Lid Glaze hydrating jelly eyeshadow, $14 MSRP

Powder Hour brightening powder, $22 MSRP

Cheek Money bronzer duo, $16 MSRP

Lip Quip lip oil, $12 MSRP

Brow Chow brow definer, $14 MSRP

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Addison. She is an expert storyteller, an inspirational social media pioneer, and she has an uncanny ability to captivate and mobilize a community," said Jennifer Gosselin, General Manager of Madeby Collective. "As the brand's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Addison is not just the face of ITEM, she is the driving creative force behind every product concept and campaign that we bring to market."



ITEM Beauty will be available on ITEMBeauty.com starting August 11th, and will be sampled through Madeby Collective's sister brand IPSY, the largest beauty membership in the world, via its iconic Glam Bag beginning this September.

About Addison Rae

Addison Rae Easterling, colloquially known as Addison Rae on TikTok, is part of the new wave of superstars emerging from the globally popular app, TikTok. Known for her professionally choreographed dances and lip syncs to pop hits, Rae captures the zeal of the new generation that is redefining youth pop culture. As of July 2020, Rae is the second most-followed individual on TikTok with over 3.1B likes and 52M followers. Her impressive reach goes beyond TikTok with over 24M followers on Instagram , 2.8M subscribers on YouTube and 3M followers on Twitter . Rae has been featured on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter, WSJ, Forbes, Vogue, Business Insider and the New York Times.

About Madeby Collective

Madeby Collective is a beauty brand incubator that partners with luminaries to develop high-quality, first-of-a-kind products for diverse communities. Combining social listening with hard data, Madeby Collective fulfills unmet needs and drives authentic connections. Through its sister brand, IPSY, Madeby Collective leverages +160M product reviews and a beauty community of +25M to anticipate what's next and drive unexpected experiences that disrupt beauty norms and champion self-expression.

