TikTok Star Josh Richards Announces Winner of $10,000 Scholarship in Partnership with SportsHi

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsHi, a social network connecting high school students to colleges and scholarships, is proud to announce the winner of its largest scholarship to date, created in partnership with TikTok influencer Josh Richards.

Jessica Taylor, a senior at Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas City, was selected from thousands of applicants to be the eighth recipient of a SportsHi scholarship. Jessica is a gymnast at her school, and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she'll continue to pursue athletics. Jessica aspires to become a physiotherapist and will receive $10,000 to help achieve her collegiate aspirations.

As part of the application, students shared a video with Josh Richards on the TikTok platform. In unique fashion, Richards shared Jessica's winning video on his personal account with over 25 million followers.

"I'm thrilled for Jessica and excited to see her soar in college," Richards said. "I've always wanted to use my platform to support causes I believe in and helping young people pursue their dreams for the future is definitely at the top of that list."

SportsHi, a New York-based company, has raised over $1.5 million to date, including lead investment from an all-female group, 37 Angels. Fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson has just launched his own $10,000 scholarship, which is currently live on the SportsHi platform.

"I'm continually impressed by Josh's focus on giving back and using his platform for good. The authentic connection we're building with celebrities is what inspires our students to continue their education," said SportsHi CEO Alexander Miles.

View Josh Richards' TikTok announcement video here - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMenkY9hc/

About SportsHi

SportsHi was founded in 2018 with a focus to increase student participation in high school and collegiate sports. SportsHi has over 6,000 high schools on the SportsHi app and is helping 100+ colleges with their recruitment (including Brown, Penn State, and Dartmouth).

