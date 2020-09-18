TikTok to be removed from App Store; No longer available Starting Sunday, September 20th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of recent news surrounding today's announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department regarding TikTok's removal from the App Store and ban on updates, effective Sunday, September 20th, Triller has launched their Join Now Program to help users easily migrate from TikTok with ease and simplicity.

As TikTok's functionality degrades, Triller is recommending all users notify their followers on TikTok immediately of their move to Triller, providing their Triller username and a link to their Triller page before TikTok's performance decline renders the influencers user base defunct.

For any influencer with over 150,000 users if your username is taken by someone else please contact us at [email protected] to resolve any conflicts for general help or questions contact [email protected] .

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Triller

Related Links

www.triller.co

