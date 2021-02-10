TikTok's Most Prolific Realtor, Aaron Grushow, Joins Real Estate Powerhouse Team Aaron Kirman Group

"I'm excited to bring my digital expertise and social media following to Aaron Kirman Group knowing they value the recognition of innovative marketing in the luxury residential real estate space," said Grushow. "The team stands at the forefront of digital marketing and dominates the luxury real estate market in Southern California, providing me with an advantageous step up in growing my portfolio and the platform I've built."

Grushow –– the son of media mogul Sandy Grushow, CEO of Phase Two Media and former Chairman of Fox Television Entertainment Group, overseeing both the broadcast network and tv studio — first started his real estate career in early 2019 when he joined Compass as a solo agent. Quickly leveraging his digital strategy expertise and marketing experience from his previous profession, Grushow embraced TikTok as a means of marketing and building his personal brand in the real estate industry. Within a year of harnessing the social media platform and owning the niche of featuring 15-second videos highlighting lavish multimillion dollar mansions and architectural tour de forces across Los Angeles, Grushow has become a media mogul in his own right, turning his million-plus-person following into million dollar deals.

Founded in 2017 by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– $720 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group . Grushow can be reached at [email protected] , 310.924.0980 and https://www.tiktok.com/@aarongrushowhomes .

