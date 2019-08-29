Tikun Hemp Introduces CBD + Turmeric Balm; CBD Lotion

Tikun Hemp CBD Lotion is ideal for skin brightening, improving skin tone, is suited for sensitive skin, and is recommended for daily use. The addition of glycyrrhetinic acid (derived from licorice root) and aloe vera are used as emollients to soften and moisturize the skin and soothe against wounds, burns and skin issues such as psoriasis.

The two new products are the first CBD topicals from Tikun Olam, which is recognized as the world's first cannabis company and the pioneer of cannabis science and research. Tikun Hemp, the first hemp-based product worldwide to bear the trusted Tikun name, launched earlier this summer exclusively in the United States.

All Tikun Hemp products are triple-tested, gluten-free, non-GMO and completely THC-free, and shipped directly to consumers in 47 states. As part of its rigorous control processes, Tikun Hemp products are tested in no less than three key stages of the supply chain to ensure safe and quality broad-spectrum CBD products.

"Broad-spectrum" means all the naturally occurring compounds, including terpenes, found in the cannabis plant, except for THC. Studies have shown that using the whole plant preserves natural compounds that creates an "entourage effect," increasing the therapeutic benefits.

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam (Hebrew for "repair the world") is a leading cannabis brand and globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. The company's global mission is to research, develop and provide efficacious, data-based cannabis treatments to help sufferers. Operating as a commercial venture for 15 years, Tikun Olam's products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating over 20,000 patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Through this access to patients, medical personnel and data collection, Tikun Olam has developed multiple proprietary strains, including the first-ever, high-CBD, "high-less" strain Avidekel™. Tikun Olam's U.S. operations, established in 2015 as T.O. Global LLC, is a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and Greece.

